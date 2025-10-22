Mike Matheson could be inspired by Kent Hughes

The Canadiens are moving in the right direction. There's a culture building around an increasingly solid core, and this culture is also evident off the ice, with players leaving money on the table to be part of the team. Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and, most recently, Lane Hutson come to mind. And now there's the Mike Matheson issue.Pierre LeBrun was on Tony Marinaro's podcast and discussed Kent Hughes' new contract.

Pierre LeBrun on Kent Hughes' recent contract extension with the Habs: "My understanding from talking to other people around the league is that Kent Hughes left a little money on the table with his new deal. In other words, if you're gonna preach it to your players, you're gonna…

Rocket de Laval

That's what he understood from talking to other executives around the league. Hughes definitely led by example. He's followed in the footsteps of another of his former clients, Patrice Bergeron. Players accept smaller salaries, and so does he. It's gestures like this that bring a team even closer together. Mike Matheson could do the same. He has a great opportunity to stay at home and offer stability to the organization. He also has the potential to form a good pair with Noah Dobson for a long time to come. We'll see what his final demands are, but he can take a cue from Hughes and put some water in his wine. I have a feeling that's what's going to happen. There's a desire on the defender's part to stay in Montreal, but Kent Hughes will make sure it's at the right price. In the end, I think Matheson will agree to a long-term deal– Rocket in action in Belleville,

Colten Ellis takes his rookie goalie lap

