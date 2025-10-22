Martin St-Louis to field a 100% Québécois lineup against the Flames

Joshua Roy will play tonight against the Flames. Kirby Dach won't be in uniform (and Jakub Dobes will be in net), giving the Québécois his first NHL game of the season. And for the game, Roy will play alongside… Joe Veleno and Zachary Bolduc. It'll be a 100% Québécois line-up against the Calgary outfit, which is pretty interesting. I can't remember the last time this happened in Montreal. Three guys from Québécois on the same unit for the Canadiens is pretty special… and the result could be interesting.Bolduc seems to be looking forward to playing with his two new linemates
. We'll see a 100% Québécois line-up tonight against the Flames.
Zachary Bolduc will be paired with Joe Veleno and Joshua Roy.
Bolduc on Roy: “He's a guy who's full of talent and has an incredible hockey IQ. I think that with Joe, we can create something good tonight” – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) October 22, 2025
