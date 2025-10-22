Martin St-Louis to field a 100% Québécois lineup against the Flames

Joshua Roy will play tonight against the Flames. Kirby Dach won't be in uniform (and Jakub Dobes will be in net), giving the Québécois his first NHL game of the season. And for the game, Roy will play alongside… Joe Veleno and Zachary Bolduc. It'll be a 100% Québécois line-up against the Calgary outfit, which is pretty interesting. I can't remember the last time this happened in Montreal. Three guys from Québécois on the same unit for the Canadiens is pretty special… and the result could be interesting.Bolduc seems to be looking forward to playing with his two new linemates

. We'll see a 100% Québécois line-up tonight against the Flames. Zachary Bolduc will be paired with Joe Veleno and Joshua Roy. Bolduc on Roy: “He's a guy who's full of talent and has an incredible hockey IQ. I think that with Joe, we can create something good tonight” – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) October 22, 2025

Agozzino (Utahns), Copley (LA), Gatcomb (NYI) on waivers – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 22, 2025

Roy has great vision, Veleno is more responsible in the face-off circle and in all three zones of the rink.i wonder if they'll speak to each other in English or French, on the bench and on the ice? Hehe. No joke, it'll be cool to see. Bolduc is running out of gas, and Martin St-Louis seems to be trying to find a way to get him going again. The sniper has scored in his first three games of the season, but has also been blanked in his last four duels. ..Anyways. It's going to be special for the fans, and I'll be curious to see the outcome of this experiment, because once again, the three players have the tools to complement each other well. And if this can help Bolduc find his rhythm again… everyone in town will be happy.– There's some activity in the waivers.

Jakub Dobes inspired @TonyMarinaro this morning, but probably not for the reasons you think… #lesickpodcast @belly2020 pic.twitter.com/HIapHyyTti – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 22, 2025

