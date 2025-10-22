Lane Hutson and the Olympics: “Maybe not the right time,” says Bill Guerin

This summer, Lane Hutson was ignored by the United States. He wasn't among the players invited to the Americans' Olympic orientation camp, and the news caused quite astir. But last week, we learned that the Canadiens' defenseman has been added to the U.S. preliminary list for the 2026 competition. Does this mean he'll be making the club? Not necessarily.In fact, when you hear Bill Guerin say things like that, you can potentially believe that Lane won't be there…The American team's GM, in an interview with Michael Traikos(TheHockeyNews), made it clear: Hutson's a good player, but there are a limited number of places on the team.And it's this sentence in particular that stands out:

I don't know if it's the right time for him.

–

Bill Guerin

.@Michael_Traikos reports on Habs Lane Hutson's chances on making Team USA for the Olympics, with exclusive quotes from GM Bill Guerin https://t.co /nZtSNLhTTX – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) October 22, 2025

WOW! Lane Hutson saves the day, then feeds Cole Caufield who scores yet ANOTHER big goal for the #GoHabsGo. Movie stuff. Tie game with 15 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/TlfG7jww4b– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 17, 2025

Lane Hutson is a wicked good hockey player. No doubt about it; guys who can make plays like the one we saw late against the Preds aren't running around, after all. Hutson saved his club by blocking the puck when the Habs had an empty net… but his rebound was simply perfect too.Without his quick – and accurate – pass to Caufield, the Habs probably wouldn't have scored on the sequence:

But… But when you look at the Americans' paper line-up, you realize just how much talent there is on the blue line. Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, Brock Faber, Ryan McDonagh, Adam Fox, Noah Hanifin, Jake Sanderson, Zach Werenski, Jaccob Slavin… already, we're talking about nine guys who are worth considering. Because there's this, too: if Hughes and Fox make the team, two guys who play the same style as Lane Hutson and who are hard to pack in.maybe Lane Hutson is ready for the Olympics. But it's true, on the other side of the coin, that there really is quality when you look at the U.S. defensemen roster right now.I'd be willing to bet my house, though, that the little defenseman will get his chance to shine one day if not in 2026.

'Overtime'

– Reminder: the Habs play tonight in Calgary.

It's an all-Canadian matchup on @Sportsnet. The @CanadiensMTL have won 5 of their last 6 games this season and the @NHLFlames have won each of their last four head-to-head meetings against Montreal. pic.twitter.com/g8Gt8QiJ2Q– NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 22, 2025

