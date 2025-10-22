“Ivan Demidov shows a real willingness to immerse himself in Québécois culture”

Ivan Demidov continues to make his mark in Quebec. The BeHy company, founded in 2023 by Étienne Boulay, Maxime Talbot and Bruno Gervais, has announced that the Canadiens player will now represent the brand. This was announced on social networks

BeHy is a company that offers healthy and natural hydrating drinks, powered by maple syrup. Demidov has chosen to partner with local guys to promote it, and that's something that's important to Étienne Boulay.

In addition to his talent on the ice, he shows a real willingness to immerse himself in Québécois culture.

This isn't the first time we've seen Demidov in the public eye since his arrival. He's taking advantage of his popularity to get people talking about him, which is all well and good –we all remember that, right?

A few months ago, he also teamed up with Olivier Primeau to promote the Relax Downlow relaxation drink. So this isn't the first time Demidov has flaunted his colors, and I don't think Habs fans will mind seeing more of him in the public sphere. I say that because Demidov is very focused on hockey and learning French. So it's not as if he's just coming to Montreal to make a quick buck.We imagine there will be other associations in the future. Overtime]- David Savard turns 35.

