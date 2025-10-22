Ivan Demidov puts on a show in overtime: victory for the Canadiens

Tonight, the Canadiens were in Calgary to take on the Flames, with Jakub Dobes in net and Joshua Roy playing his first game of the season with the Canadiens. Kirby Dach (injured) and Marc Del Gaizo were in the stands, and there was also a lineup of three Québécois on the ice.

Right from the start, the old Flames arena was the talk of the town, as the lights didn't do their job.

The lights in the Saddledome are half out, but the show must go on. Calgary's new rink can't come quicker pic.twitter.com/3THVhUiogQ – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 23, 2025

This is tough to watch. There's a puck there. I swear. Probably. pic.twitter.com/WtJzgFwR6I– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 23, 2025

Of course, as an early bird who already had to stay up later because of today's game, I was extremely happy with the delay in the game. I was as happy as Martin St-Louis, in fact.

Martin St-Louis is loving the delay… pic.twitter.com/gUs9BLRivW – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 23, 2025

Looks like the goal light works just fine#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JB7P43Zvj3– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 23, 2025

The Canadiens got cocky on Twitter by asking if anyone knew an electrician… and Zachary Bolduc gave his club reason to keep screwing the Flames by scoring on thepowerplay. The “Seems like the goal light's working, elle” made me laugh. It's nice to see comments like that on social networks, when it's harmless.

In the second period, the Habs did what they always do: they took their foot off the gas pedal. It was much harder for Martin St-Louis' men on the ice, but fortunately for them, Jakub Dobes was in fine form. He saved his teammates a few times in the middle period. He and Dustin Wolf were excellent in the duel, to tell thetruth. But at a certain point, the Canadiens' netminder just couldn't do it all, and he gave in early in the third.Noah Dobson looked better already. content-ads

] A rough turnover from Dobson leads to this goal from Klapka. Tie game. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7tXa0PaKjP – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 23, 2025

When it was 1-1 late in the third, both teams decided to play for overtime. That's exactly what happened, as the shots were 37-27 in favor of the Flames after 60 minutes. No goalie deserved to lose that game: those who saw the game saw how dangerous many shots were.In the end, Noah Dobson's mistake didn't hurt the Habs too much, and they found a way to win. In overtime, the Habs controlled the disc from start to finish. And Ivan Demidov set the table with a superb play for Mike Matheson, who scored the winning goal on the only shot of the extra period.

Ivan Demidov catches all the defenders, and then waits for Mike Matheson to get into a perfect scoring position. Habs win, 2-1. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TbEVLQn2tr– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 23, 2025

Final score: 2-1 for the Habs, in overtime. The Canadiens' next game is tomorrow night in Edmonton. The club will be traveling in the next few hours, and Samuel Montembeault will be in front of the net. Will Kirby Dach be there?

– Jakub Dobes was attacked by the Flames, but the guys were there for him.

– Jakub Dobes was attacked by the Flames, but the guys were there for him.

– The Habs' powerplay worked in the first period.

– Zachary Bolduc has scored in every road game, but not yet at home. He did it in front of JF Pauzé tonight.