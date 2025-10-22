Hockey

Ivan Demidov is no longer on social networks and doesn’t give a damn about his stats
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov is no longer on social networks and doesn’t give a damn about his stats
Credit: Getty Images

Playing in Montreal isn't always easy. There' sa lot of pressure on some guys to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal. Andas the Habs turn the corner in their rebuilding process, that raises the level of expectation. Obviously, I don't think I need to tell you that Ivan Demidov is at the heart of that pressure for the Canadiens. And that's normal, considering how talented he is. How does he manage it all? According to what his agent (Dan Milstein) told RG media in an interview, Demidov has chosen to remove social networking applications from his cell phone and is completely disconnected from the media. He just wants to concentrate on his family and hockey.

Maybe it's just as well even at his age. After all, the pressure is so great that simply focusing on something else, at his age, can't be a bad thing. According to his agent, Demidov is offered partnerships every day – and clearly, even though BeHy announced one today, it doesn't happen every day.

So leaving the outside noise aside (including the odds of him winning the Calder and his personal stats, according to agent) to just help the Habs win is at the heart of his plan. So much the better if the kid has his priorities in the right place. But one day, he'll surely learn to manage all that instead of leaving it aside and simply isolating himself in his corner.

'Overtime'

– Interesting.

– Nice.

– Brady Martin in the OHL.

– Logical.

#

– Good idea.

– To read.– To keep in mind

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!