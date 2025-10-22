It’s going to be tough with the Canadiens’ groin injuries

That's what groin injuries do for the Canadiens. Kaiden Guhle and Noah Dobson missed training camp with groin injuries. But you know as well as I do that it's a different story with Guhle, who will miss several weeks with an injury. Wemust also mention Zachary Bolduc, who was injured in camp and doesn't seem to be at 100% at the moment, and Samuel Montembeault, who was injured in the playoffs. Then there's Kirby Dach. According to Renaud Lavoie, the forward appears to have a groin injury, and

we can expect to see him miss more games. https://t.co/vRVdAXdy0W– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 21, 2025

It makes sense that it's a groin injury, considering that Dach hasn't missed his team's last few games due to load management related to his knee.

There may be some of that too, but that's not the official reason given by Martin St-Louis,inany case.content-ads]It seems that with the Habs, if it's not a knee that's affected, it's the groin. It's becoming a growing problem around town, and the Habs are going to have to do something about it. Are the Habs players pushing the machine too hard in terms of practice? Not taking enough summer breaks? Do they not have the right plans in place to maximize their chances of avoiding lower-body injuries? These are questions that need to be asked. Remember that in recent years, the Canadiens have made changes to their medical staff to reduce injuries. But not everything is perfect.

As my @sickpodbruins co-host, Brendan Sennott, opined tonight, it may be only a matter of time before #NHLBruins fans have to pay tribute to David Pastrnak, as they did Brad Marchand on Tuesday night:https://t.co/pfFMBRJOsL – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) October 22, 2025

– Draft Stories. [BPM Sports] – Interesting.