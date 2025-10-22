George Springer and Freddie Freeman: World Series circuit experts

In the playoffs, it's important to count on veterans who have plenty of experience.

Of course, that's not to say that players with less mileage can't make a difference. After all, veterans with experience have been there and done that…

But an older player knows how to make a difference. In Toronto, for example, that's why Max Scherzer was able to surprise everyone in game #4.

And it's also why George Springer was able to hit one of the most important home runs of his career.

Good morning. Celine Dion. George Springer. Have a great day.

This experience will be really important for the future because the Blue Jays don't have a club full of guys who have already won in the past. But Springer has.

In fact, he has two appearances in the Fall Classic: a loss in 2019 to Max Scherzer's Nationals and a win in 2017 against… the Dodgers, precisely.

Obviously, in those years, it was the trash festival in Houston. But the fact remains that his World Series stats are really quite good.

In 14 games, he has 14 hits of more than one goal, 11 runs scored, 12 bases on balls and seven long balls. He also has a World Series MVP title under his belt in 2017, when he hit five home runs in seven games.

George Springer in World Series: 7 HR

14 XBH

11 RBI

12 BB

.339 AVG

George Springer in World Series: 7 HR
14 XBH
11 RBI
12 BB
.339 AVG
1.295 OPS In only 14 games.

In the great history of Major League Baseball, as of this writing, no other player has seven or more long balls in the World Series in just 14 games.

That's an impressive feat.

But do you know who's probably not all that impressed? The only other living player who also has a World Series MVP title: Freddie Freeman.

Last year, while injured, Freeman hit four home runs in five games. He also slammed one of the most memorable long balls of recent years, in the playoffs.

"SHE IS GONE!" Freddie Freeman and Kirk Gibson walk if off in Game 1 of the #WorldSeries 36 years apart.

In 2021, with the Braves, he hit two in six games.

Several players could stand out in this series. But Springer and Freeman, who know how to get up at the right time by slamming a long ball, are at the top of the list.

Freddie Freeman has hit safely in all 11 career #WorldSeries games, slashing .310/.362/.810. He has homered in 6 of his last 7 World Series games and has an RBI in 7 straight

This content was created with the help of AI.