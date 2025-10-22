Emil Heineman would be the Canadiens’ third top scorer

The Canadiens parted ways with Emil Heineman – and the #16 and #17 picks in the last draft – to acquire Noah Dobson. The defenseman has been playing really, really well since the start of the season, and is showing that he's a quality #1 defenseman.But things are going really well for Heineman on Long Island, too. The big Swede is now his club's second-highest scorer… and if he were playing for the Canadiens, he'd be the Flanelle's third-highest scorer with three goals.only Cole Caufield (five goals) and Oliver Kapanen (four goals) have more than him with the Habs. Heineman has hit the target three times in just six games so far this season: he's currently on a 41-goal pace per season, which, we agree, is far from bad.He's always been a good hockey player.

Of course Heineman is great. Point of a trade is to help both teams. https://t.co/UeDCLI8D9s – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 22, 2025

Emil Heineman gets his first as an Islander! Matthew Schaefer picks up the assist and is now up to 3 points in his first 3 games, PPG for the kid. #Isles pic.twitter.com/3kBpUZpKRY– Isles Rumor (@IslesRumor) October 13, 2025

We saw during his time in Montreal (and Laval) that the forward has a fantastic shot, and that's what he's been showing off since the start of the season.

Heck of a rip from Emil Heineman #Isles pic.twitter.com/VoLvZTlCA2 – Rob Taub (@RTaub_) September 23, 2025

Seeing Heineman enjoy so much success with the Islanders may lead some – especially Isles fans – to believe that the Habs have made a mistake. But… On the other hand, Noah Dobson's contribution has been unparalleled in Montreal since the start of the season. He excels in all three zones of the ice, he forms with Matheson one of the most complete pairs in the National League… and that's why Kent Hughes had to pay to get him off Long Island. The transaction, at the moment, seems to favor both clubs. And that's just as well… because no one in Montreal can complain about Dobson's performance so far

Le plafond élimine pas mal de joueurs aujourd'hui This ceiling is having the last word a lot today pic.twitter.com/mj42PiCZ7K– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 22, 2025

