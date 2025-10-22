Baseball

Angels: only one-year contract for manager Kurt Suzuki
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Angels: only one-year contract for manager Kurt Suzuki
Credit: X

For weeks, it looked like the Angels were going to hire Albert Pujols as the club's next manager.

The former power hitter was the owner's choice, and negotiations were underway to discuss his potential assistants. Everything was in place to see him return to Anaheim through the front door.

But in the end, it didn't happen. And in light of the situation with Kurt Suzuki, who was just named manager of the Angels this week, one has to wonder how well the Angels handled the Albert Pujols file.

We don't know what kind of contract was negotiated with Pujols, but we do know that Suzuki has only a one-year contract.

Normally, in baseball, when a manager is in the last year of his contract, a club tries to extend his deal to avoid unnecessary distractions.

But Suzuki just happens . The Angels are truly pathetic.

Normally, when a manager comes in during the season and has the interim tag, he only has a one-year contract. So, in my eyes, Suzuki is an interim manager for the Angels, an organization that has no idea how to keep a manager since Mike Scioscia left.

Since 2019, Brad Ausmus, Joe Maddon, Phil Nevin, Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery (interim) have been installed in the club's manager's chair. To this, we now add Suzuki.

It's worth mentioning that GM Perry Minasian is in the last year of his contract, and that's probably why the Angels went the way they did. But the problem is, if you don't trust your GM, you can't let him choose another manager.

Presumably, the Angels owner doesn't want to pay a manager during the potential 2027 work stoppage (which seems inevitable) if he's not the (next) GM's man. But if that's the case, it's bad management.

And above all, it's a lack of respect for Suzuki.

I hope the Angels' new manager does a good job and finds a job with a real team down the road – kind of like Skip Schumaker with the Marlins and Rangers.

PMLB
  • In San Francisco, Tony Vitello would have had a contract for at least another year. Now that's confidence.

  • Speaking of Tony Vitello: Curt Schilling would like to replace him in Tennessee.

  • David Ross, Mark DeRosa and John Gibbons won't be the next Braves manager, believes Mark Bowman.

  • He's on a plane to Toronto.

  • Mariners want to keep Josh Naylor.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!