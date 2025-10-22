Angels: only one-year contract for manager Kurt Suzuki

For weeks, it looked like the Angels were going to hire Albert Pujols as the club's next manager.

The former power hitter was the owner's choice, and negotiations were underway to discuss his potential assistants. Everything was in place to see him return to Anaheim through the front door.

But in the end, it didn't happen. And in light of the situation with Kurt Suzuki, who was just named manager of the Angels this week, one has to wonder how well the Angels handled the Albert Pujols file.

We don't know what kind of contract was negotiated with Pujols, but we do know that Suzuki has only a one-year contract.

Two things that come to mind: 1. Arte doesn't want to be paying a manager during the lockout, if he doesn't have to. 2. Perry (1 year left on contract) and Kurt are tied at the hip. If it doesn't go well this year, we're probably doing this again next year. https://t.co/AQqzAIGR7H – Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) October 22, 2025

Normally, in baseball, when a manager is in the last year of his contract, a club tries to extend his deal to avoid unnecessary distractions.

But Suzuki just happens . The Angels are truly pathetic.

About the news that new Angels Manager Kurt Suzuki has a 1-year deal: An executive with another team notes with the Rockies seemingly headed toward a HOBO hiring that will help to stabilize the organization in their daily process, the Angels will now be 1 of 1 in how they.. – Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 22, 2025

Normally, when a manager comes in during the season and has the interim tag, he only has a one-year contract. So, in my eyes, Suzuki is an interim manager for the Angels, an organization that has no idea how to keep a manager since Mike Scioscia left.

Since 2019, Brad Ausmus, Joe Maddon, Phil Nevin, Ron Washington and Ray Montgomery (interim) have been installed in the club's manager's chair. To this, we now add Suzuki.

It's worth mentioning that GM Perry Minasian is in the last year of his contract, and that's probably why the Angels went the way they did. But the problem is, if you don't trust your GM, you can't let him choose another manager.

Presumably, the Angels owner doesn't want to pay a manager during the potential 2027 work stoppage (which seems inevitable) if he's not the (next) GM's man. But if that's the case, it's bad management.

And above all, it's a lack of respect for Suzuki.

I hope the Angels' new manager does a good job and finds a job with a real team down the road – kind of like Skip Schumaker with the Marlins and Rangers.

PMLB

In San Francisco, Tony Vitello would have had a contract for at least another year. Now that's confidence.

Kurt Suzuki gets just one-year contract to become the Angels manager, paling in comparison to Tony Vitello's historic deal in San Francisco.

Angels GM Perry Minasian's deal also expires after the 2026 season. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 22, 2025

Speaking of Tony Vitello: Curt Schilling would like to replace him in Tennessee.

With Tony Vitello moving to the San Francisco Giants, the Tennessee HC job is open – and among those interested is longtime pitcher Curt Schilling, who lives in Tennessee. – Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 22, 2025

David Ross, Mark DeRosa and John Gibbons won't be the next Braves manager, believes Mark Bowman.

There could always be a surprise candidate. But I confidently removed Ross, DeRosa and Gibbons from the list https://t.co/DKJE9fmeqS – Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 22, 2025

He's on a plane to Toronto.

Next stop: Toronto pic.twitter.com/eQatJIauTl – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 22, 2025

Mariners want to keep Josh Naylor.

The Mariners have indicated that re-signing Josh Naylor will be a priority this offseason, which begins an earlier than hoped after their ALCS loss to Toronto. Via @A_Judehttps://t.co/D7SRzuEEyT – Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 22, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.