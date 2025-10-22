Alexander Zharovsky: The Habs called two clubs to draft him in the first round

The Canadiens selected Alexander Zharovsky with the 34th pick of the last draft. The Canadiens were happy to see that he was still available… because they didn't think the youngster would still be available in the second round. And that's why Kent Hughes tried to move up in the first round. He called two clubs to make sure he could be selected,at least according to a recent RG Media article. The player's agent, Dan Milstein (the same guy who handles Ivan Demidov), said the Habs wanted to trade with the Hurricanes and Blackhawks to get Zharovsky in the first round, but it didn't happen in the end. Reminder: the Habs still managed to move up to 32nd by trading pick #41 and pick #49 to the Hurricanes…the Canadiens really liked him, to put it another way.

Exclusive interview with @HockeyAgent1, who provides some interesting tidbits on Ivan Demidov's summer in Montreal. Also provides some interesting context regarding how the Canadiens managed to nab Alexander Zharovsky in the 2nd round. Full interview with @TheRGMedia below: https://t.co/RDMKd0FUJV– Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 22, 2025

At the moment, we're seeing why the Canadiens had him so high on their list. Alexander Zharovsky, 18, is off to a great start in the KHL: he has eight points (including three goals) in just nine games with his team… and he's far from being his coach's most-used player.

We see him score goals, we see him create plays, we see him show off his hands…His potential really looks interesting:

This kid! 18-year-old Alexander Zharovsky got 2-4-6 PTS in 7 GP! pic.twitter.com/AvdS2wF8fJ– KHL (@khl_eng) October 16, 2025

All the better, if the Canadiens feel they've picked up the right player. And the club's executives must be really pleased, too, to have seen him slide so much for the chance to select him in the draft.It reminds me a little of Ivan Demidov, even if the circumstances are different…

This play by Noah Dobson on Juraj Slafkovsky's goal vs the Sabres the other night was a beauty, but the slick pass by Nick Suzuki was also damn impressive. pic.twitter.com/6NBawpceI1– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 22, 2025

