Alexander Zharovsky: The Habs called two clubs to draft him in the first round
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens selected Alexander Zharovsky with the 34th pick of the last draft. The Canadiens were happy to see that he was still available… because they didn't think the youngster would still be available in the second round. And that's why Kent Hughes tried to move up in the first round. He called two clubs to make sure he could be selected,at least according to a recent RG Media article. The player's agent, Dan Milstein (the same guy who handles Ivan Demidov), said the Habs wanted to trade with the Hurricanes and Blackhawks to get Zharovsky in the first round, but it didn't happen in the end. Reminder: the Habs still managed to move up to 32nd by trading pick #41 and pick #49 to the Hurricanes…the Canadiens really liked him, to put it another way.

At the moment, we're seeing why the Canadiens had him so high on their list. Alexander Zharovsky, 18, is off to a great start in the KHL: he has eight points (including three goals) in just nine games with his team… and he's far from being his coach's most-used player.

We see him score goals, we see him create plays, we see him show off his hands…His potential really looks interesting:

All the better, if the Canadiens feel they've picked up the right player. And the club's executives must be really pleased, too, to have seen him slide so much for the chance to select him in the draft.It reminds me a little of Ivan Demidov, even if the circumstances are different…

