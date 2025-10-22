A major honor for Davis Alexander in just 7 games

Quarterback Davis Alexander has been named the Montreal Alouettes' Player of the Year for the season, a well-deserved accolade despite a campaign marked by just seven starts.

The 27-year-old Portland State University alumnus led the team to victory every time he took the field, posting a perfect record and consolidating his status as the undisputed leader of the Montreal squad.

Since his debut in the Canadian Football League, Alexander has never stopped pushing the limits. He now holds the record for the most consecutive wins at the start of his career, an impressive 11 in a row.

This flawless run is a testament not only to his consistency, but also to his ability to raise the level of play of his teammates in key moments.

With 2024 passing yards and ten touchdowns to his credit this season, Alexander boasts a remarkable efficiency rate, completing 158 of his 218 passes. His precision, calmness under pressure and ability to read the game have made him a central part of the Alouettes' offensive success.

An inspiring leader with a promising future

Beyond the statistics, Alexander has established himself as a true leader in the dressing room. His methodical approach and consistency have created a culture of trust and performance around him. For the head coach and his team-mates, this recognition rewards hard work, exemplary preparation and an irreproachable attitude.

As the playoffs approach, expectations are high for the young quarterback, who looks set to extend his winning streak and add his name to the Alouettes' recent history. If his progress continues, Davis Alexander could well become one of the faces of the CFL in the years to come.

