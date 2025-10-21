Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in tears after Blue Jays victory

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fell into the pot of magic potion when he was young, and has been around baseball all his life. His father, Vlad Sr., regularly took him to the stadium to watch him play and hang around his family's dugout, which included the Montreal Expos.

But despite the fact that the old man is now a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, he never won a World Series in his career. Fiston, however, is on a mission to win one for him.

That's why Junior had a very emotional reaction in what turned out to be the biggest moment of his career.

Indeed, after Jeff Hoffman retired Julio Rodriguez on strikes to seal the outcome of the game, the Toronto Blue Jays players on the field were overcome with emotion. But none more so than Guerrero Jr., who broke down in tears following the Toronto Blue Jays' victory in the final game of the American League Championship Series.

My personal goal is to win a World Series and give my father the ring.

And the least we can say is that Vladdy has taken the means of his ambitions at the 2025 Fall Dance, all after signing a fourteen-year, $500 million contract extension at the start of the current campaign.

This is what it's all about pic.twitter.com/PQncWxtzQa – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

The latter hit six home runs in eleven playoff games and collected 19 sure hits. Now he'll have the opportunity to play in the World Series for the first time in his career, and it's abundantly clear how much it means to him to go after the big trophy for himself, and for Dad.

This content was created with the help of AI.