Top-4: Jonathan Toews’ first goal since April 13, 2023

There were five games in the National League last night, including the Habs against the Sabres.The Canadiens won 4-2 and it was a good game in the end. But… let's go see what happened elsewhere in the league:

1: A first goal for Jonathan Toews since April 13, 2023

The Jets were visiting Calgary last night. The Flames scored the game's first goal in the second period, courtesy of Rasmus Andersson, but it was in the third period that the Jets really woke up.

Jonathan Toews scored his first goal since April 13, 2023 to bring everyone back to square one… and we saw in his celebration just how happy he was.A beautiful moment for him:

UNC STILL GOT IT! TOEWS' FIRST AS A JET pic.twitter.com/vzQew81uWH– Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 21, 2025

The Jets have had Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele on fire all season, and they were at it again last night, combining their efforts to score the winning goal for the Jets in the game.

A beautiful goal, too:

THE DYNAMIC DUO COMES UP CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/47AJqwi3eu – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 21, 2025

The Jets won by a score of 2-1: a sixth loss in seven outings for the Flames since the start of the season.It's going badly in Calgary…

2: Golden Knights on fire

There were three things to remember about the game between the Golden Knights and the Hurricanes. The first was Jack Eichel… who scored again last night. He's now up to six goals and 10 assists (16 points) in just seven games since the start of the campaign.

If you're reading this, Jack Eichel scored again pic.twitter.com/zp9oM0U7S4 – SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) October 21, 2025

The second is Pavel Dorofeyev's goal… the Russian foiled Frederik Andersen with a simply magnificent deke and the result is perfect. What a beautiful goal:

PAVEL SCOROFEYEV DOES IT AGAIN! TALK ABOUT A BEAUTIFUL GOAL! pic.twitter.com/S58XkQOKOJ– NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2025

The third is the fact that the Hurricanes lost their first game of the season by a score of 4-1. Likewise, the Golden Knights are starting their season with a record of 5-0-2, which is excellent. They seem to be really hard to beat at the moment

3: Flyers crush Kraken

Berkly Catton played his first NHL game last night, and picked up his very first point in only his second appearance on the ice. Bravo!

First NHL game, first NHL point for Berkly Catton! pic.twitter.com/pwN5pICNOc – NHL (@NHL) October 20, 20

25 But then things got ugly for the Kraken. The Flyers opened the machine to eventually win by a score of 5-2: it looked like everything was rolling along smoothly for the Philadelphia outfit last night.They put on a good show for their fans, at least.

Travis Konecny has his first of the season! pic.twitter.com/MELJj8bXYn – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 21, 2025

Flyers power-play is looking NICE pic.twitter.com/u3hETUI4Dt – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 21, 2025

In the game, Trevor Zegras picked up an assist in his fifth straight game. He's off to a good start in Philly, himself. And maybe the change of scenery has really done him good… because we're starting to see the Zegras of yesteryear

4: Another defeat for the Rangers

The Rangers got off to a good start against the Wild. Artemi Panarin scored after 57 seconds of play… but unfortunately for Blue Shirts fans, it was the team's only moment of glory during the game. Jonas Brodin created the tie just minutes after Panarin's goal:

ladies and gents, Jonas Brodin pic.twitter.com/IU29hpr62e – Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 20, 2025

We had to wait until midway through the third period to see another goal scored in the game and it was Danila Yurov who did it. The Wild rookie scored his first NHL goal and he celebrated in fine style:

Danila Yurov buries his first NHL goal to give the @mnwild the lead! pic.twitter.com/9y7OPvgYv6 – NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2025

Kirill Kaprizov completed the scoring in an empty net to help his club win 3-1: He already has 10 points this season (in just seven games) and is one of his club's important players.

That's what you'd expect from him, anyway

'Prolongation'

FREDDIE ANDERSEN WHAT A GLOVE SAVE pic.twitter.com/zKmPOKaQ68 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 21, 2025

– Nice save

– Wow.

“Look at your face!” Travis Konecny was LAUGHING at Ryan Lindgren after bloodying him in a fight pic.twitter.com/VDOpU6n60J– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 21, 2025

– Bang.

Braden Schneider with a HUUUGGEEE hit on Marcus Foligno pic.twitter.com/dJqnzwWeis – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 20, 2025

– Top scorers tonight:

