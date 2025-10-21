The ugly wound of Samuel Montembeault

Would the Canadiens have won yesterday's game with Samuel Montembeault in net? We can speculate, but we'll never know, but what we do know is that the Canadiens won last night's game against the Sabres with Jakub Dobes in net. Dobes turned aside 30 of the 32 shots he received ,his third win in as many starts this season. The young Czech goaltender hasn't allowed more than two goals in a single game again this season, andwas also perfect during the preparatory schedule. Hats off to theHabs, who play three games in four nights out west this week (in three different cities). Initially, the plan had clearly been to give two of those three games to Samuel Montembeault… except that, with the respective performances of the two goaltenders over the past two weeks, the plan may have changed.We'll see.

This is where Sam Montembeault got injured. He battled for 7 minutes after that but couldn't keep going. @TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/g0HFfiflWT – Martin Biron (@martybiron43) April 26, 2025

Last year, Samuel Montembeault played great hockey, being excellent in front of the net. So excellent, in fact, that he represented Canada at the 4 Nations tournament and gave the Habs a shot at the playoffs. But a nasty injury put an end to Montembeault's – and the Habs' – playoff run in Game 4 of the series against the Capitals. Montembeault had a sore groin, and after a few minutes of trying to play through the pain, he had to forfeit the game.

During the post-season locker emptying, Montembeault had confided that he had suffered a double groin tear against the Caps.

“Studies of professional (NHL) hockey players show that 10-13% of injuries are groin tears, with an average time off work of 4-8 weeks for grades 2-3, but up to 12 weeks or more for goalies due to the specificity of the movements. A full return to competitive level can sometimes take 3-6 months to avoid relapses.”

I went to ask Grok what rehabilitation from a double groin tear might look like for an NHL goaltender, and this is what he said:

Since Montembeault was injured on April 16, it's safe to assume that he wasn't able to really start pushing his movements again until July or August… and that his summer practice was therefore abnormal due to his spring injury. Patrik Laine… Kirby Dach… Brendan Gallagher… Kaiden Guhle… Cole Caufield… many have admitted that healing an injury well into the off-season often affects your start to the season. My hypothesis to explain Montembeault's current difficulties is therefore as follows: his groin injury prevented him from practicing as usual over the summer, and he'll need a little more time before he can be at 100% of his physical abilities/reflexes/references.

Since Jakub Dobes is in great shape – both physically and mentally – Martin St-Louis and Éric Raymond have the luxury of being able to tell Sam to take it easy, take his time… and then use Dobes a little more in October and November. Everything should take care of itself after that. Either Dobes will take advantage of this opportunity to grab the #1 goalie chair, or Montembeault will prove in his eventual starts that he's back to being the organization's #1 goalie. But in the meantime, the goal is to win as many games as possible, so let's not hesitate to use Dobes more. Especially since Montembeault is making all the necessary efforts right now

! Monty isn't having a great start to the season and he knows it. He's the very first to jump on the ice this morning. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/I8D6RYAlTL– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 21, 2025

Samuel Montembeault did a lot of solo work with coach Eric Raymond at the start of practice.#GoHabsGo #Montembeault pic.twitter.com/OfMhsntXxq – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 21, 2025

Montembeault… Dobson… Guhle… Bolduc… why are so many Habs players constantly dealing with a groin injury? Do we have a proper summer practice plan? Are we overloading the athletes during or before the season? I have no idea… but we're going to have to do something to prevent any more groin injuries.