The Blue Jays planted Shane Wright on X

The Blue Jays are getting a lot of attention in the sports news – and for damn good reasons, it should be mentioned. The club qualified for the World Series last night by beating the Seattle Mariners in an ultimate game… even though Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived at the stadium with an Auston Matthews jersey on his back.

We know the reputation of Matthews and #7 games, after all…

On the shortlist of Matthews' biggest playoff moments. https://t.co/agzkGyq85J – Ben Ennis (@SportsnetBen) October 21, 2025

It's been a party in Toronto since last night, and everyone's happy with the way things turned out. That said, the Jays' X account is as active as ever after yesterday's win, and there's a post that's pretty funny, because the club decided to plant… Shane Wright. Here's the background: on October 18, the day before Game 6 of the series between the Blue Jays and Mariners, the Kraken players entered the arena for their game against the Leafs (in Toronto) with a Mariners jersey on their backs, so the Jays decided to taunt Wright – who's from Ontario -… by telling him that wearing the Mariners vest probably hurt.

To Kraken Forward Shane Wright, Between us, we know how much it hurt you to put that jersey on. Consider this an open invitation to throw the First Pitch at a game next season. Love, YOUR Toronto Blue Jays #WANTITALL https://t.co/ipW8H9Uu3L –Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 21, 2025

Vibes are as high as the CN Tower to open Leafs & Devils media. pic.twitter.com/oIHefj8ZeE – BarDown (@BarDown) October 21, 2025

I love it, when sports clubs get creative like this on X. It may sound cocky for a while – especially among fans of the team or player who's getting screwed – … that said, it's amazing how last night's Jays win has been the talk of the town since last night – even in the NHL. Craig Berube and his Leafs will face Sheldon Keefe and the Devils tonight in the Queen City… and both coaches started their press briefings the same way: talking about the Jays.

It's cool, seeing what's going on in Toronto right now.And obviously, the Jays are making the most of it. I wonder if Shane Wright will accept the club's invitation? Hehe.Because that would be fun!

'Overtime'

Jakub Dobes has impressed since the start of the season, but expectations need to be tempered according to @DGauthierRDS. “Montembeault has done enough in his career to deserve time and patience. “#lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/CUHMykiAr5– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 21, 2025

McLellan said Patrick Kane (upper body) will miss next two games for Red Wings: At Buffalo & NY Isles. Will be reevaluated before Saturday's game. – Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 21, 2025

Tim Stützle is looking good in his first five seasons. ‍ These two Germans have the chance to be teammates in the 2026 Winter Olympics! (H/T: @SensBuzz) pic.twitter.com/o4kyBZspfU– NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2025

It's a battle of the backhands Conor Garland or Nathan MacKinnon: who had the better goal? Goals of the Week | Presented by @KalTire pic.twitter.com/7gJvj48Fb5– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2025

