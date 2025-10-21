The Bell Centre was packed with scouts yesterday (to see two teams from opposite directions)

Last night, when the Buffalo Sabres were at the Bell Centre, there was also a different kind of visit. What do I mean by that? When you look at the list of scouts who were on site, it's clear that there were plenty of people at Mass. No fewer than 16 scouts were present.

Lots of scouts on the press gallery tonight #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/sXzpvoDLkl – Karine Hains (@KarineHains) October 20, 2025

I know that on Mondays, there's less hockey – and therefore less supply for scouts. I also know that there are regulars, like André Savard for the Devils. But 16 is still a good number.

Of course, we have to keep in mind that, even if we don't know why the scouts were there, the fact remains that they are looking at certain elements. Of course, we know that the Sabres will undoubtedly sell players along the way because… they're the Sabres.

But when you consider that the Canadiens have been looking for a center for a long time (and that's not counting Kirby Dach's injury) and that a little reinforcement on the blue line wouldn't hurt, you'd think that some scouts might be there for the Habs. Yes, it would also make sense to look at what's happening in Laval… but Oliver Kapanen and Owen Beck were playing at the Bell Centre yesterday.

I'm not saying the Canadiens want to trade Oliver Kapanen. But what I am saying is that if Emil Heineman was offered to the Islanders in the Noah Dobson deal, Kapanen isn't untouchable. And above all, what I'm saying is that seeing so many scouts in the place yesterday is noteworthy.

