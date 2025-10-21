Shohei Ohtani to fly to Toronto this week

Two years ago, Shohei Ohtani considered signing with the Blue Jays. He met with the club in Florida and even left the meeting wearing laundry in the club's colors.

But in the end, logic prevailed: the guy signed with the Dodgers. And I don't think he regrets his decision, considering the fact that he won in 2024 and feels comfortable in that locker room.

We all remember that along the way, as the case was drawing to a close, Jon Morosi tweeted the worst information of his career, reporting that the Japanese was on a plane to Toronto. This implied that the club had a good chance of signing him.

But the next day, Ohtani announced that he had decided to sign with the Dodgers.

The plane reference stuck… and this week, it's true, Ohtani will be heading for Toronto. But this time, it will be to come and play, with his Dodgers, World Series games in Toronto.

The Blue Jays' goal in all this? To make sure that, even though Ohtani won in 2024, he regrets not having chosen Toronto two years ago. And the same goes for Roki Sasaki.

The @BlueJays can make Ohtani and Sasaki pay for not signing with the Jays when they had the chance. This will be one of the stories of this World Series! – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays are by no means a small market, but we agree that compared to Los Angeles, everything seems small. And right now, it's the Dodgers who are the favorites of the bookies. Especially if Ohtani were to repeat his exploits from Game 4 of the championship series…

But that doesn't stop fans in the Queen City from believing. “F*ck L.A.” was heard on the streets of the Canadian city following Monday night's victory over the Mariners.

No, make no mistake, Blue Jays fans weren't cheering for Québécois goalie Zachary “Fucale” | Crazy night in Toronto: celebrations surrounding the team's qualification for the World Series. (3 of 3) #WorldSeries #Postseason #WANTITALL @BlueJays pic.twitter.com/V6d980CcR4 – Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) October 21, 2025

John Schneider's job will be to make sure his players don't get an inferiority complex against the Dodgers. The guys on the field will have to believe in themselves.

And if they do, it's going to be a World Series.

Shohei Ohtani was the one who got away, but the #BlueJays have reeled him in again. Ahead of the World Series, my story on what really happened and what could be: https://t.co/KPd8Cn7vG4 – Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) October 21, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.