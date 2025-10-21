Samuel Montembeault wanted to play yesterday

The Habs have a 5-2 record since the start of the season, which is beyond the expectations of many fans. Still, there are some hot topics on the Habs' minds: injuries to Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine, and the goaltending situation. The latter is a hot topic, as many would like to see Jakub Dobes become the team's #1 goaltender. Samuel Montembeault, who hasn't had a good start to the season, obviously sees things differently. He even wishes he'd been in front of the net Monday night against the Sabres.

“Of course, when you have a not-so-good game, it's always fun to play a quick one afterwards to move on quickly. (…) It's important to put it behind you quickly. If you drag it out too long, you'll come into a game and you'll be thinking too much” – Samuel Montembeault

You have to understand the competitor in Montembeault; he wants to bounce back quickly. Monty doesn't live under a rock, he's aware of what people think of his and Dobes' work. He sees the Czech goalkeeper enjoying success while he fails to maintain an average above 0.900 since the start of the season. Martin St-Louis is having a debate at the moment: whether to ride the wave and put his best goalkeeper in front of the net or restore Montembeault's confidence. There's no right answer, but I think people are being far too hard on Monty. As recently as last April, he was extremely solid against the Caps, while Dobes looked a bit crooked when he came on in relief. As my colleague Max Truman said, the Québécois goaltender has been dragging his double groin tear around for part of the summer. He looks like a guy who's behind the times at the moment. He needs to play to get back into good shape, and I'd like to see St-Louis allow him to do just that. For me, he's still the team's number 1 goalie. An NHL season is a marathon, not a sprint. For now, Dobes has the upper hand, but we'll see what happens next. spacer title='Overtime'] – Excellent start.

