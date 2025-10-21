Samuel Montembeault wanted to play yesterday

The Habs have a 5-2 record since the start of the season, which is beyond the expectations of many fans. Still, there are some hot topics on the Habs' minds: injuries to Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine, and the goaltending situation. The latter is a hot topic, as many would like to see Jakub Dobes become the team's #1 goaltender. Samuel Montembeault, who hasn't had a good start to the season, obviously sees things differently. He even wishes he'd been in front of the net Monday night against the Sabres.
He took the blame for Saturday's loss https://t.co/YOhnUwzepd –
TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 21, 2025
“Of course, when you have a not-so-good game, it's always fun to play a quick one afterwards to move on quickly. (…) It's important to put it behind you quickly. If you drag it out too long, you'll come into a game and you'll be thinking too much” – Samuel Montembeault
Five wins in seven games, that makes you happy.https://t.co/JZ74SSkuCf –
TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 21, 2025
– A whole career with the Bruins.
Ahead of his emotional return to Boston, 2x Stanley Cup Champion Brad Marchand sits down with @MikeMonaco_ to reflect on his time with the Bruins & his journey with the Panthers
Catch Panthers-Bruins Tuesday night (7:30p ET, ESPN) pic.twitter.com/Lp0ffaUWLT– ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 21, 2025
– That was pretty spectacular yesterday.
Source: https://t.co/AGJ3x71wNi Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov already showing how their partnership could drive the Canadiens
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 21, 2025
– A player to watch.
Frank Seravalli: Re Brennan Othmann: They have received some calls on Othmann; not someone they are really considering or trying to move; they're not gonna give him away for nothing; they're looking for something pretty significant in return – Insider Notebook (10/21)
– NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) October 21, 2025