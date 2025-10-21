No one feasted more than Max Scherzer

This isn't the first time Max Scherzer has participated in the World Series, having won two MLB championships in his career, one in 2019 with the Washington Nationals and the other in 2023 with the Texas Rangers. He also competed with the Tigers in 2012.

Yet no one feasted more than Scherzer himself at Rogers Centre last night (Monday) after the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners in the final game of the American League Championship Series.

With the energy of a 22-year-old rather than a 41-year-old veteran, Scherzer was celebrating, screaming at the top of his lungs, pumping his fist and spilling booze all over the locker room.

Not even bothering to wear glasses to protect himself from the flowing champagne, Scherzer was enjoying the moment to the full, and his celebrations made David Ortiz laugh on the FOX network.

Mad Max going WILD tonight pic.twitter.com/6BPn3hdXL0 – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

Then, Scherzer stopped by for an interview with Big Papi, among others, during the festivities.

When you're a kid, that's your dream. You dream of playing in the World Series. When you get a chance to experience that, you dream with all the guys in the clubhouse. The way we play as a team, I still dream. I still feel like a kid, I still dream and I'm lucky enough to live it.

Scherzer had signed with the Blue Jays in the off-season, but struggled with injuries that slowed him down in 2025, as he posted a career-worst earned-run average of 5.19 in 17 starts.

Despite this, he started Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Mariners and recorded a win, pitching five and two-thirds innings while allowing just two runs.

Now, he'll have the chance to win a third ring with a third different organization before his Hall of Fame career comes to an end.

This content was created with the help of AI.