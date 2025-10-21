Nick Suzuki is the NHL’s top scorer since the Four Nations

Last year, Nick Suzuki was ignored by Canada at the 4 Nations Confrontation. The Habs captain was given a few weeks off… and when he returned, he was a man on a mission.Almost single-handedly, he dragged his club into the playoffs.And once again this year, Suzuki is productive on the scoresheet. He already has 10 points in seven games, while maintaining a plus-minus rating of plus-6. And what we've noticed is that since the 4 Nations Confrontation, the captain is truly, truly among the NHL's elite.In fact, no player has collected more points (47) than he has since then.

Nick Suzuki leads all NHL players in points and +/- since the 4 Nations break in February.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/h1eVDlPGsN – The Habitant (@the_habitant) October 21, 2025

Only three players have collected more points than him since January 1 https://t.co/W9SolXhrRG– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 21, 2025

We know that in Montreal, Suzuki is the club's most important player.After all, since February, he's been the NHL's leading scorer. And even since the start of 2025, he's trailed only David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon in terms of points.

Let's not forget that not so long ago, there were doubts around town as to whether Suzuki was really capable of becoming a first center on a good team.He's no better than Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, of course. But to see him ahead of those guys in terms of points in an ever-expanding sample size is very, very impressive.spacer title='Overtime']- Indeed.

Tony is fed up with the unfair criticism of Slafkovsky! “Juraj Slafkovsky is not a Nick Suzuki or a Cole Caufield. He's a Juraj Slafkovsky. “#lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @DGauthierRDS pic.twitter.com/LfYjSd1tqZ– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 21, 2025

– That was something.

– He's doing a great job.

For all of the excitement around Frank Nazar and Connor Bedard … have the #Blackhawks found their goalie? Spencer Knight has been lights out to start the season. Stream full episodes of Frankly Hockey for free on @victoryplustv here: https://t.co/N8Qlmcitnt pic.twitter.com/AMDrrqaUJT– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 21, 2025

– Happy listening.

INSIDER TRADING… – Treliving fine with Stolarz's comments – Canucks seeking elusive center – VGK's injury bug – DeBoer eager to coach again – What's next for big game hunting Hurricanes? WATCH: https://t.co/Z8zyngv0LL pic.twitter.com/WqeJxGgBwR – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) October 21, 2025

– It's (unfortunately) true.