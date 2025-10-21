Hockey

Félix Forget
Nick Suzuki is the NHL’s top scorer since the Four Nations
Last year, Nick Suzuki was ignored by Canada at the 4 Nations Confrontation. The Habs captain was given a few weeks off… and when he returned, he was a man on a mission.Almost single-handedly, he dragged his club into the playoffs.And once again this year, Suzuki is productive on the scoresheet. He already has 10 points in seven games, while maintaining a plus-minus rating of plus-6. And what we've noticed is that since the 4 Nations Confrontation, the captain is truly, truly among the NHL's elite.In fact, no player has collected more points (47) than he has since then.

We know that in Montreal, Suzuki is the club's most important player.After all, since February, he's been the NHL's leading scorer. And even since the start of 2025, he's trailed only David Pastrnak, Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon in terms of points.

Let's not forget that not so long ago, there were doubts around town as to whether Suzuki was really capable of becoming a first center on a good team.He's no better than Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews, of course. But to see him ahead of those guys in terms of points in an ever-expanding sample size is very, very impressive.spacer title='Overtime']- Indeed.

