More than ever, Artemi Panarin could be traded

The Rangers aren't off to the start they'd hoped for. Whitewashed in their first three games at Madison Square Garden, the Blue Shirts suffered another setback yesterday. What are the expectations for the club this year? The playoffs at the very least, but clearly, the chemistry hasn't yet settled with new coach Mike Sullivan. How patient will upper management be? Not very, believes Frank Sevaralli.

Do I think Chris Drury will be afraid to trade Artemi Panarin at the deadline if they're going nowhere? No, I don't.”

"Do I think Chris Drury will be afraid to trade Artemi Panarin at the deadline if they're going nowhere? No, I don't think so."

From this statement, we can deduce a few things. The first is that Panarin could be available if the Habs want a player to play with Demidov. Clearly, he's not the only one who could become available. Kent Hughes' patience could bring him a very good player in the middle of the season

But we'd have to think about another contract if the Canadiens want Panarin for several seasons. He's running out the last year of a 7-year contract worth $11.64 million a year. What we can also read between the lines is that the Rangers have not, at least so far, managed a good rebuild. It was brief, of course, but the team never reached the expected level. We haven't reached the Stanley Cup Final since 2014, and after getting rid of several veterans last year, the team wanted to use the core and add pieces. However, Panarin is part of the core, so would a deal like this be the start of another rebuild? To be continued– Pretty crazy.

