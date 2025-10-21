MLB in brief: Kurt Suzuki, Angels manager | The Blue Jays at the Canadiens

Kurt Suzuki, Angels manager

He was a catcher in MLB for 16 years.

The Los Angeles Angels are hiring Kurt Suzuki as manager, sources tell ESPN. Suzuki, 42, spent 16 years as a major league catcher and has spent the last three seasons as a special assistant to Angels general manager Perry Minasian. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 21, 2025

World Series tickets

They won't be given away.

Tickets for Game 1 of Toronto's first World Series in three decades are over $1,000 on TickPick within minutes of the Blue Jays winning the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/5UgJrJVaU2 – Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays at the Canadiens

Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher are the club's biggest fans in the locker room.

#Habs Jake Evans says him and Brendan Gallagher were probably the most pumped up about the #WANTITALL advancing to the World Series: “I was jumping up and down, Gally was high-fiving everyone – it was a good moment…” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 21, 2025

As for Jeff Gorton, he'd love to see the Expos return.

President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton talks the Lane Hutson contract, Martin St. Louis' impact, and the team culture in Montreal with the #NHLonPrime desk. pic.twitter.com/tG9GeTTgbf – Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) October 21, 2025

Excellent point

A thought for Rodger Brulotte.

A thought for Rodger tonight. – Sébastien Goulet (@SebGouletTVAS) October 21, 2025

Joe Carter in town

He's expected to make a ceremonial pitch later this week.

