Baseball

MLB in brief: Kurt Suzuki, Angels manager | The Blue Jays at the Canadiens
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Kurt Suzuki, Angels manager | The Blue Jays at the Canadiens
Credit: Sportsnet

Kurt Suzuki, Angels manager

He was a catcher in MLB for 16 years.

World Series tickets

They won't be given away.

The Blue Jays at the Canadiens

Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher are the club's biggest fans in the locker room.

As for Jeff Gorton, he'd love to see the Expos return.

Excellent point

A thought for Rodger Brulotte.

Joe Carter in town

He's expected to make a ceremonial pitch later this week.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!