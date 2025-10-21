Kirby Dach “most likely” won’t play both games in two nights this week

Kirby Dach has missed the Canadiens' last two games with a lower-body injury.We know he'll be making the trip out West (Patrik Laine won't be there) with the team… but we don't necessarily know Martin St-Louis's exact plan.Renaud Lavoie provided more details on this subject earlier this evening on the JiC show. The TVA Sports journalist mentioned that Dach might miss tomorrow's and Thursday's games. The Canadiens would like to be cautious in the case of the forward, because we know that the last few months haven't necessarily been easy. And now, if he's hurt his groin… it's normal to see the Canadiens protect him a little.
He was able to finish the game, but groin injuries aren't small. […] What I'm saying is that Dach is being told he'll be traveling out West. But most likely, he won't play two games in as many nights.
–
Renaud Lavoie
