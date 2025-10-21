Kirby Dach “most likely” won’t play both games in two nights this week

Kirby Dach has missed the Canadiens' last two games with a lower-body injury.We know he'll be making the trip out West (Patrik Laine won't be there) with the team… but we don't necessarily know Martin St-Louis's exact plan.Renaud Lavoie provided more details on this subject earlier this evening on the JiC show. The TVA Sports journalist mentioned that Dach might miss tomorrow's and Thursday's games. The Canadiens would like to be cautious in the case of the forward, because we know that the last few months haven't necessarily been easy. And now, if he's hurt his groin… it's normal to see the Canadiens protect him a little.

He was able to finish the game, but groin injuries aren't small. […] What I'm saying is that Dach is being told he'll be traveling out West. But most likely, he won't play two games in as many nights.

–

Renaud Lavoie

Expect to see him miss more games. https://t.co/vRVdAXdy0W– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 21, 2025

Matthew Schaefer starts his NHL career on a 6 game points streak. Ahhh, Team Canada, you watching? #Isles – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 21, 2025

The feeling I have is that we could see Dach play on Thursday in Edmonton. The Habs might want to give him time to rest for one more game, while allowing him to come back even stronger. If that happens, we could see Joshua Roy in uniform tomorrow night in Calgary. Unless Martin St-Louis decides to go with 7 defensemen…No. That won't happen. The Canadiens didn't recall Roy to leave him in the stands to play Del Gaizo in his stead . Let's also remember, in all this, that it was the original plan not to have Dach play both in two… but he did it anyway against the Leafs and Wings to kick off the campaign. But it's not crazy for the Canadiens to want to be careful with their center. We know he has a long injury history and is coming off major surgery.If he's not 100%, it's better to protect him rather than risk anything.spacer title='Overtime'] – He's good.

– Nice.

– Brad Marchand gives love to the city of Boston.

“Best years of my life.” ICYMI: Brad Marchand had this message for the fans pic.twitter.com/R0le63U6y7– NESN (@NESN) October 21, 2025

– Hello, Corey.

you better believe it pic.twitter.com/ZQ9L86jRB8 – LA Kings (@LAKings) October 21, 2025

– News in MLB.