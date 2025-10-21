Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine: the plan for the trip out West is clearer

Speaking of the Canadiens' forwards, Owen Beck was replaced by Joshua Roy at practice this morning. We also know that Kirby Dach was back at practice, but that Patrik Laine was absent. And Kirby Dach still looked good.

Kirby Dach is in good shape. He doesn't look bothered this morning pic.twitter.com/XDehrP2o4k – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 21, 2025

Asked about his center, Martin St-Louis said Dach would make the trip out West. It's unclear when he'll be able to play, however, but he's expected to play at some point during the trip. The coach confirmed that Dach's absence over the last few days wasn't related to load management (i.e. managing the playing time of a player who isn't at 100%), which means there was indeed an injury in his case. It remains to be seen when he'll be able to start playing again.

#Habs Kirby Dach will be on the western road trip and is expected to play. Patrik Laine (lower-body) will not travel with the team – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 21, 2025

As for Patrik Laine (lower-body injury), it's pretty clear: he hasn't been practicing and won't be on the four-game road trip. This means that the Habs will have seven defensemen (including Marc Del Gaizo) and 13 forwards (including Dach and Roy) on the road. We know that the Habs will play tomorrow and Thursday in Alberta (in Calgary and Edmonton, respectively), but we don't know who will be in net tomorrow night. It should be a sharing of duties in the next two games, in any case. #DosÀDos

#Habs Martin St-Louis says he hasn't made a decision yet which goaltender will start tomorrow in Calgary vs. the #Flames – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 21, 2025

Ivan Demidov's pass on that play = We're working on zone entries for the start of practice. pic.twitter.com/58SrXxKNHV– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 21, 2025

#Habs practice today. He remains out with a lower-body injury (4-6 weeks) . pic.twitter.com/rilZM4uLfh – Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) October 21, 2025

