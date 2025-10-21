Hockey

Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine: the plan for the trip out West is clearer
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Speaking of the Canadiens' forwards, Owen Beck was replaced by Joshua Roy at practice this morning. We also know that Kirby Dach was back at practice, but that Patrik Laine was absent. And Kirby Dach still looked good.

Asked about his center, Martin St-Louis said Dach would make the trip out West. It's unclear when he'll be able to play, however, but he's expected to play at some point during the trip. The coach confirmed that Dach's absence over the last few days wasn't related to load management (i.e. managing the playing time of a player who isn't at 100%), which means there was indeed an injury in his case. It remains to be seen when he'll be able to start playing again.

As for Patrik Laine (lower-body injury), it's pretty clear: he hasn't been practicing and won't be on the four-game road trip. This means that the Habs will have seven defensemen (including Marc Del Gaizo) and 13 forwards (including Dach and Roy) on the road. We know that the Habs will play tomorrow and Thursday in Alberta (in Calgary and Edmonton, respectively), but we don't know who will be in net tomorrow night. It should be a sharing of duties in the next two games, in any case. #DosÀDos

