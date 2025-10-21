Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo recalled: Owen Beck sold to the Rocket

The Canadiens have recalled

forward

Joshua Roy and defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from the Laval Rocket, while Owen Beck has been traded to the Laval Rocket.

Basically, this probably means that we preferred to let Adam Engstrom play down low instead of making him eat popcorn on the gangplank in the West. That's how I see it, at least. And if need be, Del Gaizo is a defenseman with NHL experience – and is paid no less down low than up high. He'll be able to allow Engstrom to develop well down there (by playing a lot), which is important for the Habs.We don't want to undress the Rocket for nothing either.content-ads]As for Roy, we can potentially think that the Habs want to install him in the stands. After all, it's logical to think that the Canadiens want to have more than 12 healthy forwards for the trip, even if they don't have to. If he plays, good for him. If he doesn't, he'll be paid 10 times as much per day ($500 in the AHL vs. $5,000 in the NHL) to eat popcorn.But I imagine that in his “last chance meeting” with the Canadiens, he asked to play in the NHL… not just to be in the best hockey league in the world.If he gets an opportunity, he'll have to take it.

Freshly recalled Joshua Roy and Marc Del Gaizo are also on the ice in Brossard, while Owen Beck has returned to the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo #Roy #DelGaizo pic.twitter.com/IAMqk7O7G3– Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 21, 2025

Kirby Dach is back on skates and wearing a regular jersey. He seems to be working on his knee in curtain-raiser.#GoHabsGo #Dach pic.twitter.com/BcFpMcDugY– Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 21, 2025

Let's also note that Kirby Dach worked on his banged-up knee this morning in practice. Does this mean he wants to see what he can take? The question arises.

He practiced with the regulars in practice. Will he play tomorrow? Did the Habs just give him a break (like they did David Reinbacher last year) as part of a pre-established plan? Remember, the center wasn't 100% at the start of camp. Patrik Laine didn't practice.

Monty isn't off to a great start and he knows it. He's the very first to jump on the ice this morning. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/I8D6RYAlTL– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 21, 2025

