Joe Carter, Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion… and now George Springer

The Toronto Blue Jays' last World Series appearance ended in dramatic fashion when Joe Carter hit a home run in Game Six to close out the debate against the Philadelphia Phillies.

And now, George Springer's home run last night (Monday) in the final game of the American League Championship Series falls into the same category – long balls that will never be forgotten by Blue Jays fans. The same goes for the bombs of Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, for that matter.

One for every round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/M1f9dGTaoD – Joseph Casciaro (@JosephCasciaro) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays were trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Springer came to bat with two runners on base. Tension was running high at the Rogers Centre, as the crowd knew they could witness a historic moment with one of their most dangerous batters.

And with a one-ball, no-strike count against mound newcomer Eduard Bazardo, Spring didn't disappoint, bouncing the ball well over the fence in left. And all this despite his ailing knee.

Another INSANE view of George Springer's go-ahead homer pic.twitter.com/R9QmPDIoQk – MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

It was the ninth home run to give Springer the lead of his playoff career. Not bad.

All this, much to the delight of Carter himself.

I was so happy for him. It was like poetic justice. The guy gets hit in the knee and Mariners fans boo him. Well, now those fans in Seattle will have plenty of reason to boo George Springer, he'll be remembered in their history.

The Blue Jays take on the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers starting Friday. Who knows if another historic moment awaits.

