Ivan Demidov needs to play more

Ivan Demidov is still a good player. That said, to exploit his great talent, he'll have to be able to eat more minutes. And since the start of the season, this hasn't always been the case: just yesterday, he played for just 12:27.

His average of 14 minutes this season isn't huge. And while we know there are circumstances in games (yesterday, the Habs were in defensive mode late in the game), it's by playing that Demidov will progress – and have chances to take more shots.I imagine if he'd arrived in 2023, when the goal wasn't to win as many games, it would have helped.Because when you look at it, Demidov is capable of making the difference at even strength. And yesterday wasn't a festival of special units, let's put it that way, because you have to remember that giving Demidov ice opens the door to… this. this.

Demidov makes a difference when he's on the ice. He creates things. He was even chosen to finish the second period with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. But why was he the fourth least-used player yesterday? Obviously, it's not the same as with Roman Rotenberg at SKA. That said, we know that the more ice time he gets, the more difference he can make for his club. Will it get any better?

With 5 points this season, Ivan Demidov has climbed to the top of the Bettman circuit's rookie scoring charts (tied with Schaefer, Buium and Finnie).#CH #Habs #Canadiens – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) October 21, 2025

'Overtime'

On the growing chemistry between Noah Dobson and Nick Suzuki, and how that's allowing for another chemistry experiment to blossom between Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov: https://t.co/xRfNwU07hr – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 21, 2025

– To read.

– Interesting.

Just this morning, Martin St-Louis and Lane Hutson talked at length about developing a strategy to attack the slot intelligently. Tonight, Hutson scores by attacking the enclave intelligently, and Martin St-Louis did it again https://t.co/AyOGoqo 60m –Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 21, 2025

– Oh yeah?[RG media]

The Bruins and the Oilers have reportedly inquired about Alex Tuch's availability, and that list is expected to grow as uncertainty looms over Tuch's future in Buffalo.@MurphysLaw74 has the latest: https://t.co/NwKTSwycCY – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 21, 2025

– Wow.