It’s Auston Matthews’ turn to wear the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. jersey

Tonight, the Leafs host the Devils in Toronto, and it‘s Sheldon Keefe's return to the Queen City, where he coached for five years. But never mind: that's not what we're focusing on right now, even though the game hasn't started yet. Yesterday, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived at Blue Jays Stadium with an Auston Matthews jersey on his back. His club needed to win against the Mariners to punch its ticket to the World Series, and that's what happened in the end. That said, Matthews decided to return the favor: the Leafs captain showed up at Scotiabank Arena… wearing Vladdy's jersey.That's hot.

A day after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived to Game 7 of the ALCS wearing an Auston Matthews jersey, the Leafs captain returned the favor. pic.twitter.com/N7z3eESw6R – BarDown (@BarDown) October 21, 2025

Auston Matthews is an American. He's not from Canada… and maybe his favorite ball club isn't the one in Toronto. But still: he chose to wear Guerrero Jr.'s jersey, and it's a nice mark of respect. We know that professional athletes respect each other a lot… and Matthews also plays in Toronto. Seeing him support the home team as captain will win him even more points with Leafs fans, and he must know that too. Well done for the gesture, at least. All of Canada is rallying behind the Jays, and it's great to see athletes getting on board too. Once again, it's a nice touch for Vladdy – who's had a truly sensational playoff run in the MLB – and it's certain that the Jays' star player must have smiled when he saw Matthews do the same.It would be fun, eventually, to see them take a photo together.

