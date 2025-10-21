Here’s the Nordiques jersey the Avalanche will wear against the Canadiens next month

We knew the Colorado Avalanche were up to something Nordiques-related, but this morning, the full uniform the Denver club will wear on the heels of its Quebec Nordiques tribute nights was unveiled. And clearly, it's a uniform that's very similar to what the Nordiques wore in the old days.

Joe Sakic, who has worn this uniform in the past, was seen in front of the Avalanche cameras with a Nordiques uniform on his back.Nordiques fans, do you like it or not? Weshould note that it will be worn for the first time in two days, against Carolina. But in a month's time, on November 29, it'll be worn on the heels of a game against the Canadiens.That'll be special.Note that it will be worn seven times this season, including twice against the Whalers Hurricanes. The Golden Knights, Canucks, Penguins and Maple Leafs will also have the chance to face the Nordiques. It would have been funny against Patrick Roy's Islanders, but oh well.

In a tweet aimed at explaining the symbolism behind certain elements of the jersey, the term “l'esprit du nord” was even used – in French, please – to represent the jersey. Visually, it's very successful. But clearly, some people won't like the Avalanche making ground – and money – on the backs of the Nordiques. [spacer title='en rafale']- Official.

