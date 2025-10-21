Bo Bichette: Ken Rosenthal doesn’t see him returning to Toronto next year

Bo Bichette says he's ready to return to action for the World Series. That's good news.

However, it comes with a problem: in which chair can he be used? That's a big issue when you look at the way the club is built, right now.

He certainly can't go and play shortstop, considering his reduced mobility – and considering the fact that even at 100% capacity, he's one of the worst defensive players at his position in the league.

We saw how important defense is recently in Toronto.

The position of preferred hitter would be ideal for him, but George Springer can't be dislodged from it. It's his position… and that's even truer since he hurt his knee and sent the Blue Jays to the World Series with one swing.

So, in my eyes, I see Bichette as a back-up hitter, to come in and hit at the end of games if need be. He'd be a great weapon to have on the Toronto bench, let's face it.

I'm not one of those who don't even see Bichette on the 26-man roster, since Joey Loperfido can easily be packed in. But we understand the stakes involved in having her on the roster.

And Ken Rosenthal brought up another one: the fact that Bo Bichette is set to leave in a few weeks as a free agent.

Where does Bo Bichette fit if he returns for the World Series?@AJPierzynski12 and @Ken_Rosenthal question if he even has a spot in the lineup right now… pic.twitter.com/gXzWaAGeJr – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 21, 2025

The tipster said that Bichette won't be a part of the Blue Jays' future and that Andres Gimenez will be the club's shortstop going forward.

So if the club isn't in a position where Bichette is part of the future, John Schneider won't break his neck trying to get him to play en masse in the World Series if he isn't able to contribute.

Obviously, if he can help the Blue Jays between now and the end of the playoffs, the club will take all the help it can offer. But his timing isn't there at bat, and he's not running at 100%…

In short, it's one to watch.

PMLB

Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch in Toronto on Friday and Saturday.

Blake Snell will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Dodgers, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will follow in Game 2 – just like it was in the NLCS. – Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 21, 2025

Of course.

Of course Auston Matthews had to return the favor and rep Vladdy Jr. after last night's Game 7 win (via @Sportsnet)pic.twitter.com/qr2GQ69fAa – B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 21, 2025

John Schneider will be the American League manager at the next All-Star Game.

Underrated fun thing. John Schneider gets to manage the American League in the All Star Game next year – Blue Jays Recap (@bluejaysrecap) October 21, 2025

Will Mookie Betts be subdued at bat?

Toronto's knocked off some of the biggest Blue Jays killers at Rogers Centre so far this postseason Aaron Judge: 57 GP, 21 HR, 1.084 OPS

Cal Raleigh: 11 GP, 7 HR, 1.126 OPS Next … Mookie Betts: 52 GP, 10 HR, .968 OPS – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) October 21, 2025

