Bo Bichette: “I’ll be ready” for the World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have made it to the World Series. Last night, they beat the Seattle Mariners on a George Springer home run to win 4-3.

On Friday, the World Series moves to Toronto. And in the meantime, there was a lot of celebrating in the Queen City's hottest club: the clubhouse. #ClubHouse

The Blue Jays clubhouse already looks like a club pic.twitter.com/jfQXFBj1eh – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 21, 2025

If there's one question everyone in town is asking, it's whether Bo Bichette, who hasn't played for several weeks now, will be able to return to action.

When asked about this, the main player was clear: yes, he'll be ready on Friday.

https://twitter.com/Sportsnet/status/1980495940537475204

How will he be used? After all, he's never been a dominant defensive player for the Blue Jays… and right now, the club is better than ever defensively.

Ask Trey Yesavage if it matters or not…

The problem is that George Springer is impossible to get out of the lineup, and he's playing as a premium hitter. That's been true since the start of the playoffs, but it's been even truer since he hurt his knee.

Can he really dislodge Springer? I don't think so.

There's also the question of whether Bichette's batting timing will be good against hot starters in Los Angeles, considering his long absence, and whether he's really feeling good with his knee.

He said yesterday that it's been comfortable for four days.

https://twitter.com/MitchBannon/status/1980488847885746602

Considering all that, and knowing that a full game could be a lot, I wouldn't be surprised to see him take Joey Loperfido's place in the 26-man lineup, but to see him used as an alternate hitter early in the series.

But maybe we're wrong and he'll be DH once in a while, George Springer will play in right and Addison Barger will go into the infield against righties. But I don't think the club wants to play Springer defensively.

PMLB

Don Mattingly: a first World Series appearance for him.

Don Mattingly is going to his first World Series (via @BryanHoch) pic.twitter.com/4LizxHzzLZ – Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 21, 2025

What a season for Trey Yesavage.

Trey Yesavage started the 2025 season at Single-A. He will finish the year in the World Series pic.twitter.com/JuYKsSTaS2 – MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

The Mariners are going to have a hard time recovering.

Someone in the Mariners clubhouse let out a very loud, frustrated scream. (H/T: @BUFNYY161ST)pic.twitter.com/y1molnLgPL – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 21, 2025

He's back in the World Series. Will he go for a third ring?

Max Scherzer can tie Lonnie Smith's MLB record by playing in the World Series with four different teams pic.twitter.com/W1iKZ1N6CE – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 21, 2025

That's something.

Most home runs in American League history (regular season and Postseason combined): 65 – CAL RALEIGH (2025 @Mariners)

64 – Aaron Judge (2022 Yankees)

62 – Roger Maris (1961 Yankees)

62 – Babe Ruth (1927 Yankees) https://t.co/z5x2mPGRMy – Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) October 21, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.