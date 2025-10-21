Almost all new Nordiques jerseys are out of stock

This morning, the Avalanche unveiled the new jersey they'll be wearing on the heels of their Quebec Nordiques tribute nights. The result is… beautiful. All in all, it's a nice thought. Martin St-Louis said(TVA Sports) that it would bring back memories, and we agree on one thing: he's probably not the only one to think like that. Especially in light of the fact that the Avalanche will be wearing this jersey against the Canadiens next month,

when the Canadiens take on the Nordiques. Yes, you read that right https://t.co/NaeB6nHtqw– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 21, 2025

The Avalanche put the jerseys on sale on their website with the company Altitude Authenthics and the jerseys were available in limited quantities.You can take a tour of the site, if you're so inclined:

The wait is over. Shop all jerseys now: https://t.co/dq1ki9LirU pic.twitter.com/MEVpaBBsKW– Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 21, 2025

But when you go to the site in question… it's easy to notice one thing: the majority of the jerseys are already sold out. The jerseys went like hotcakes and clearly, people were waiting for an opportunity like this to get their hands on one.

It's special, though:

The craze is real, and it's easy to see, too. The Avalanche organization, at least, must be proud of what they've done (especially in terms of marketing). It's going to make for some great moments in the stands, and I can't wait to see the result when many fans don the blue Nordiques jersey, while the players will also have it on their backs for certain games. It would be fun, that said, to see other clubs get on board with the project of bringing back old uniforms. The Hurricanes got the message: this Thursday, they'll be wearing their Whalers jerseys when they visit Colorado,which will make for some great images and fond memories:

Rooted in history. Reborn in competition. The Whalers and Nordiques square off once again. pic.twitter.com/q5obvrm6ey– Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 21, 2025

the @Miseojeu box is back! Get a chance to attend a game with a guest from the press gallery! Contest ↓ #GoHabsGo– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 21, 2025

– We love him, Lane Hutson.

The Lane Hutson hype train is back in full force pic.twitter.com/wsF7IsotT6 – HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 21, 2025

Brock Boeser will not be back with the #Canucks for tonight's game. The team is hopeful he will return for Thursday's game in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/NDtSxIjzjZ – Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 21, 2025

