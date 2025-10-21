Hockey

Alexander Zharovsky has scored again: “He can become a jewel”
Things are going well for Alexander Zharovsky, a Canadiens prospect taking his first regular-season steps in the KHL, who is continuing to develop with a view to (eventually) becoming an NHL player. He's doing so with a coach who believes in tough love, andthe recipe currently being used by his club is clearly working. I say that because the youngster is able to make his mark on the offensive side of the game. Case in point: once again today, the Canadiens' second-round pick found the back of the net.No more complicated than that.

The way he works on the ice, it's clear that this guy could be quite a player one day for the Montreal Canadiens. And Marco D'Amico reports that one scout believes he can become “a gem” if he can perfect his game.

At 18 years of age and with sometimes limited playing time (I say sometimes because the young man spent more than 15 minutes on the ice today), he has still collected eight points, including three goals, in just nine games this season. The more confidence he gains, the better it will be for him – and for the Canadiens, of course.

