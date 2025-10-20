Worth seeing: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. uses a broken baton to hit a ball three times in one swing

Prior to the 2025 playoffs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wasn't exactly known for standing up when it counted, having been caught a few times bird-watching instead of concentrating on the season's most important games.

But we have to admit that this version of Vladdy is a thing of the past.

In fact, just last night (Sunday), Guerrero Jr. continued his fall dance, as the Toronto Blue Jays forced a Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners.

Guerrero's sixth-inning home run was his sixth of the playoffs, and he boasts a .462 batting average and 1.532 OPS heading into tonight's (Monday) final game.

And when things go well, they go well.

The proof? Here's the slow-motion clip of his single in the eighth inning, proving that when things are going well, everything seems to work out no matter what.

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1980124151982747823

Yes, you saw it right, Vlad Jr. entered the batter's box in the eighth inning and hit a single with a broken bat on which the ball made contact three times.

As rare as it is, there is a precedent for this feat of arms, and at the same time of year. Hunter Pence of the San Francisco Giants accomplished the feat by clearing the paths in Game Seven of the 2012 National League Championship Series.

https://twitter.com/BaseballQuotes1/status/1309933734070816770

It now remains to be seen which trick Guerrero Jr. will pull out of his bag in tonight's (Monday) final game.

This content was created with the help of AI.