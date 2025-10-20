Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named MVP of the championship series

The Blue Jays are off to the World Series. The club managed to beat the Mariners tonight.

George Springer (he's not the only one who stood out tonight, but history will remember him) got the club through, and it was quite a ballgame.

That said, when it came time to name a championship series MVP, there was only one candidate.

To no one's surprise, it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who was named the MVP of the American Championship Series. Shohei Ohtani was named MVP of the National Series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is your ALCS MVP pic.twitter.com/UNa0691GUA – MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

He's been excellent in the championship series. No: he's been historically strong.

The main man, however, doesn't want to lose too much sight of the goal: beating the Dodgers in the World Series. He reiterated that there are still four wins to go.

ALCS MVP Vlad Guerrero Jr. “The job's not finished. We've got four more to go” “I love my team” – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 21, 2025

The first game of the World Series takes place on Friday. The Blue Jays have home-field advantage and the first two games of the World Series will be played in Canada.

It's going to be quite a series.

This content was created with the help of AI.