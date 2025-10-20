Top-4: Finally, maybe the Habs should be afraid of the Wings…

It was a quiet Sunday in the NHL. The CH was not in action… and there were only four games presented in the four corners of the league. Let's see what happened:

1: Finally, maybe the Habs should be afraid of the Wings….

The Red Wings are on fire. After losing to the Habs in their first game of the season, they were looking for a fifth straight win yesterday afternoon, as the Oilers visited Detroit. In the game, Emmitt Finnie – a 7th-round pick in 2023 – scored his first NHL goal:

Grab that puck! Emmitt Finnie gets his first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/x0IkicD0W4– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2025

Dylan Larkin is one of the reasons the Wings are enjoying success right now. The club captain scored two goals yesterday… and while his second goal of the game wasn't the prettiest, it's the result that counts:

DYLAN LARKIN SCORES HIS SECOND GOAL OF THE AFTERNOON pic.twitter.com/xSHjTMjoei– (@the_det_times) October 19, 2025

Ah, and there's one fan who must have regretted throwing his hat on the ice when he thought Larkin had beaten the goalie for his 3rd goal of the game.Oops!

Someone prematurely threw their hat on the ice when Larkin's shot hit the post when he was sitting on 2 goals pic.twitter.com/M5z7qTVixi – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2025

The Red Wings won that game 4-2 and are now 5-1-0 on the season.

Finally, maybe the CH should be afraid of the Wings…

The Detroit Red Wings improve to 5-1 to start the season (Via @NHL) pic.twitter.com/vGafVYbEJL– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2025

2: Tom Wilson will never change

The Canucks were in Washington to take on the Capitals. And in the first period, everything was to the visitors' advantage: the Vancouver outfit scored three unanswered goals to quickly take control of the game, with Tyler Myers scoring a somewhat… bizarre goal:

Tyler Myers gets goal number 100, and the Canucks go on the powerplay after a failed Caps coaches challenge! pic.twitter.com/PB8Aro3l6W – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 19, 2025

But what we remembered from the first period was Tom Wilson's check on Filip Chytil.Remember: Chytil has had concussion problems in the past. And he never got back into the game…

Tom Wilson lays a heavy hit on Filip Chytil. Chytil went to the dressing room, and after review, there was no penalty on the play. pic.twitter.com/PticaE7LUo– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2025

Evander Kane joined the party by collecting his third point with his new club.Well done:

Solid footy skills from Evander Kane on that set up : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/wXfil4lwRu– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 19, 2025

The Capitals tried to get back into the game afterwards.

They scored three back-to-back goals to give themselves a chance, but…

Ryan Leonard finally gives the Caps an answer pic.twitter.com/mlsOiC8RNN – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 19, 2025

Sandin Lapierre Chychrun Some SLICK passing by the Caps ‍ pic.twitter.com/EaE8LdUsiK– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2025

John Carlson rips one from the point to bring the Capitals within one late in the third period. : Sportsnet | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/LS1cOoxoar – CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) October 19, 2025

But it was too little too late.

The Canucks won by a score of 4-3… and can say thank you to Elias Pettersson, who sacrificed himself for his club late in the game:

Elias Pettersson with two CRUCIAL late blocks on Ovi to help the Canucks get the win pic.twitter.com/ZLGnQB832G – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2025

3: Victory in extremis for the Mammoth

Liam O'Brien and Mark Kastrelic had some fun… and a few slaps on the wrist:

WHAT A SCRAP between O'Brien and Kastelic pic.twitter.com/8B2kp8ucSV – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2025

David Pastrnak must play a big part in his club's success this season if the Bruins are to make the playoffs.

And yesterday, he did just that… by scoring his team's first two goals:

Did someone door dash?! THERE'S PASTA ON THE DOOR STEP! pic.twitter.com/GmwNne5FmJ– Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 19, 2025

How's about a second serving of Pasta? pic.twitter.com/5eq5EIAXST – NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2025

But these were the Bruins' only two moments of glory in the game.

Clayton Keller tied it… and Dylan Guenther gave his club the win in the third period, and the Mammoth never looked back, winning the game 3-2:

Utah just WHEELING around the Bruins and tie things up pic.twitter.com/FSJXMTznpp – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 20, 2025

PETERKA STEALS, GUENTHER SCORES The @utahmammoth take a 3-2 lead in the final frame! pic.twitter.com/8u33SvYOIT– NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2025

It's not going well for the Bruins at the moment. The Boston outfit have won their first three games of the season… but have also just lost their fourth in a row.It's not ideal.

After starting the season 3-0-0, #NHLBruins have now dropped 4 straight. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 20, 2025

4: Quiet game between the Hawks and the Ducks

We had to wait until the third period to see a goal in the game between the Hawks and the Ducks. It was Frank Nazar who scored it… and his celebration was perfect:

FRANK NAZAR FINALLY GIVES US A GOAL IN DUCKS VS BLACKHAWKS pic.twitter.com/P3MH8I7FFV – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 20, 2025

The Hawks seemed headed for a 1-0 win…. before Mason McTavish stood up to tie the game with 36 seconds left:

MCTAVISH TIES IT IN THE FINAL MINUTE pic.twitter.com/URB84Sxh7I – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 20, 2025

Overtime was needed to determine a winner between the two clubs.

tHAT'S GAME Ryan Donato scored the Subway Canada OT winner for the Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/r30mBpnKgS– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2025

In closing, we must mention Spencer Knight's start to the season.

Because in reality, the goalie is really, really smoking so far:

Spencer Knight in his first 5 games this season: .937 SV% 1.96 GAA Blackhawks might have their guy pic.twitter.com/2o5uBzgWn5– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 20, 2025

Tom Wilson has 7 pts (2g-5a) in his last 3 games. #ALLCAPS – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) October 20, 2025

– He's on fire.

– Ça brasse.

Mancini and Duhaime with a big boy Sunday matinee tilt pic.twitter.com/hc12Yq0ZPJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 19, 2025

– Sunday's top scorers:

– Five games tonight, including the Canadiens against the Sabres: