Top-4: Finally, maybe the Habs should be afraid of the Wings…
Marc-Olivier Cook
It was a quiet Sunday in the NHL. The CH was not in action… and there were only four games presented in the four corners of the league. Let's see what happened:

1: Finally, maybe the Habs should be afraid of the Wings….

The Red Wings are on fire. After losing to the Habs in their first game of the season, they were looking for a fifth straight win yesterday afternoon, as the Oilers visited Detroit. In the game, Emmitt Finnie – a 7th-round pick in 2023 – scored his first NHL goal:

Dylan Larkin is one of the reasons the Wings are enjoying success right now. The club captain scored two goals yesterday… and while his second goal of the game wasn't the prettiest, it's the result that counts:

Ah, and there's one fan who must have regretted throwing his hat on the ice when he thought Larkin had beaten the goalie for his 3rd goal of the game.Oops!

The Red Wings won that game 4-2 and are now 5-1-0 on the season.

Finally, maybe the CH should be afraid of the Wings…

2: Tom Wilson will never change

The Canucks were in Washington to take on the Capitals. And in the first period, everything was to the visitors' advantage: the Vancouver outfit scored three unanswered goals to quickly take control of the game, with Tyler Myers scoring a somewhat… bizarre goal:

But what we remembered from the first period was Tom Wilson's check on Filip Chytil.Remember: Chytil has had concussion problems in the past. And he never got back into the game…

Evander Kane joined the party by collecting his third point with his new club.Well done:

The Capitals tried to get back into the game afterwards.

They scored three back-to-back goals to give themselves a chance, but…

But it was too little too late.

The Canucks won by a score of 4-3… and can say thank you to Elias Pettersson, who sacrificed himself for his club late in the game:

3: Victory in extremis for the Mammoth

Liam O'Brien and Mark Kastrelic had some fun… and a few slaps on the wrist:

David Pastrnak must play a big part in his club's success this season if the Bruins are to make the playoffs.

And yesterday, he did just that… by scoring his team's first two goals:

But these were the Bruins' only two moments of glory in the game.

Clayton Keller tied it… and Dylan Guenther gave his club the win in the third period, and the Mammoth never looked back, winning the game 3-2:

It's not going well for the Bruins at the moment. The Boston outfit have won their first three games of the season… but have also just lost their fourth in a row.It's not ideal.

4: Quiet game between the Hawks and the Ducks

We had to wait until the third period to see a goal in the game between the Hawks and the Ducks. It was Frank Nazar who scored it… and his celebration was perfect:

The Hawks seemed headed for a 1-0 win…. before Mason McTavish stood up to tie the game with 36 seconds left:

Overtime was needed to determine a winner between the two clubs.

In closing, we must mention Spencer Knight's start to the season.

Because in reality, the goalie is really, really smoking so far:

'Prolongation'

– He's on fire.

– Ça brasse.

– Sunday's top scorers:

– Five games tonight, including the Canadiens against the Sabres:

