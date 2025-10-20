The Blue Jays are off to the World Series

With all the twists and turns that have taken place in the American League Championship Series, it was only fitting that the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners should face off in the final game.

For the occasion, Shane Bieber and George Kirby had the onerous task of propelling their respective teams to the World Series from the mound.

Julio Rodriguez wasted no time in setting the tone for the game, hitting a double on the second pitch of the game before coming around to score on Josh Naylor's single that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. couldn't catch. Naylor was then called out for interference on Ernie Clement's throw to first base.

Josh Naylor was ruled out after further review pic.twitter.com/z4T8ZexXZM – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays set the record straight on the following half-inning, however, courtesy of Daulton Varsho's timely single with George Springer stationed at second cushion.

After a scoreless second inning, despite a threat from the Mariners, Rodriguez did it again in the third, this time cannoning Shane Bieber's offering deep to left after hitting himself on the shin with a foul ball in the same presence.

Then, at the start of the fifth inning, Cal Raleigh, commonly known as Gros Cul, sent Louis Varland's shot over the fence, the reliever having come on in place of Bieber.

CAL RALEIGH GOES YARD pic.twitter.com/0MAVaDbxQv – MLB (@MLB) October 21, 2025

But in a Hollywood scenario, George Springer gave his team the lead with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the seventh inning off Bryan Woo's successor, Eduard Bazardo. Woo had come on in relief of Kirby, a starting pitcher relieved far too early for the umpteenth time in the current playoffs.

GEORGE SPRINGER GO-AHEAD HOME RUN IN GAME 7 WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/Skt9REgmm0 – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

The Blue Jays will join the Dodgers in the World Series, with the first duel between the two teams scheduled for Friday night. This will be Toronto's first appearance in the Fall Classic since 1993.

This content was created with the help of AI.