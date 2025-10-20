Practice: five forwards absent, including Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach

As you know, today's habs practice was eagerly awaited. Why? Because the weekend changed a lot of things, and so there were, of necessity, a lot of issues to keep an eye on this morning. First of all, it's worth noting that Joe Veleno and Owen Beck were present. Beck's case is quite revealing under the circumstances, since he could easily go to Laval if the club doesn't need his services.Otherwise, there were five absentees: Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach, Zachary Bolduc, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson. We'll worry about Bolduc, Anderson and Gally if we have more details… but it's not ideal. Especially for the young Québécois. #AineKaiden Guhle… five forwards… the season is just beginning and the infirmary is overflowing.#

Veleno and Beck are on the ice. Laine and Dach aren't. Neither are Anderson, Gallagher and Bolduc. We'll have details soon. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 20, 2025

But obviously, Laine and Dach are different cases.

In Dach's case, it's becoming increasingly clear that it's more than just a matter of getting his knee back in shape: he's looking downright injured. And that's not looking good. After all, Laine and Dach have been day-to-day since Saturday – and maybe even Friday, a day off for the Canadiens. It's been several days now, and not seeing them skate, of necessity, creates concern. Is there a bigger situation with the two players at the end of their contracts than we thought? We'll see in due course, when the Habs give details following practice.

Looks like Jakub Dobes will start in goal for #Habs tonight vs. Sabres – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 20, 2025

Samuel Montembeault and Lane Hutson are the first two players on the ice. @TVASports pic.twitter.com/3SaA0Xe3rz – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 20, 2025

