Match 7: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives wearing a Leafs jersey

Sports fans, you're in for a treat tonight. There are five hockey games across the NHL, including the Canadiens taking on the Buffalo Sabres. There are also two Monday night games in the NFL. First, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Detroit to take on the Lions, and later in the evening, the Houston Texans are in Seattle to take on the Seahawks. But THE big event of the evening is game number seven of the championship series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners. The winner will go on to the World Series and play the Los Angeles Dodgers. This will be only the second final game in Blue Jays history, and for the occasion, star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrived wearing a Leafs sweater.C'mon.

A Joe Carter Blue Jays sweater might have been a better choice. https://t.co/G9Hd1tnMm5 – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 20, 2025

As Stu Cowan said when he reposted the video on his X account: a Joe Carter sweater, not an Auston Matthews one, probably would have been more appropriate.

I don't know if Guerrero Jr. is aware of the Maple Leafs' failures in games seven, but if the Jays were to lose tonight, he's sure to know. The Leafs have a 12-15 record in their history in ultimate games. I understand that Vladdy plays in Toronto and wants to cheer on the other Toronto teams, but in view of the most important game of his life, the jersey choice is a dud. If you think I'm the only one who noticed, think again.

did nobody tell him how auston matthews and the maple leafs perform in game 7s?! https://t.co/BPVA0MCoyU – Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) October 20, 2025

the skilled Armada defenseman has already scored 20 points in 12 games this season https://t.co/oMTNpOeTEC – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2025

The New York Rangers have scored their first goal on home ice in their FOURTH HOME GAME (via: @NHL)pic.twitter.com/KqkafTLKYp– BarDown (@BarDown) October 20, 2025

