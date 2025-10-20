Hockey

Martin St-Louis: “Zachary Bolduc must play the game in front of him”
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
This morning, we had some questions about the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes will be in net tonight. The defensive trios and pairs will remain the same as for Saturday's game. Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach didn't show up for practice, but we also note that Zachary Bolduc, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson, who will play tonight, weren't able to make today's practice either.

It's only natural to wonder about Bolduc. The Québécois, who hasn't scored in three games, clearly doesn't seem to be at 100%.Remember that at the end of camp, he was briefly absent.Does he, like Kaiden Guhle and Noah Dobson, fall into the category of those who have (or have had) groin pain? Is this what's affecting Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine, and if so, why? Did the guys skate too much this summer?

But anyway. All this to say that Bolduc doesn't seem to be at 100% at the moment… and we must point out a funny answer from Martin St-Louis this morning. At the end of his press briefing, the coach was asked about the fact that the young forward was, by necessity, penalized in terms of playing time at equal strength.

The driver's response, how can Bolduc be so effective despite less five-on-five playing time? Playing the game that's in front of him. It may seem like a trite answer. But Bolduc, who plays less at even strength, hasn't seen his coach defend him, as he sometimes does in front of the media with certain players. St-Louis hasn't made excuses for his player, and it's not like him to do so. But if a guy's playing hurt, a coach can go easy on him in front of the media, and that didn't happen this morning. Bolduc played the last game with Joe Veleno and Owen Beck, who hadn't played in the NHL yet this season, and his playing time at even strength was cut.

Is it fair to ask what's going on?

