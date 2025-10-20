Martin St-Louis: “Zachary Bolduc must play the game in front of him”

This morning, we had some questions about the Canadiens. Jakub Dobes will be in net tonight. The defensive trios and pairs will remain the same as for Saturday's game. Patrik Laine and Kirby Dach didn't show up for practice, but we also note that Zachary Bolduc, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson, who will play tonight, weren't able to make today's practice either.

Bolduc, Anderson and Gallagher, absent this morning, will play tonight. @TVASports – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) October 20, 2025

It's only natural to wonder about Bolduc. The Québécois, who hasn't scored in three games, clearly doesn't seem to be at 100%.Remember that at the end of camp, he was briefly absent.Does he, like Kaiden Guhle and Noah Dobson, fall into the category of those who have (or have had) groin pain? Is this what's affecting Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine, and if so, why? Did the guys skate too much this summer?

Listen to the team's pregame media ops ahead of tonight's game against Buffalo Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight's game against the Sabres#GoHabsGo https://t.co/r5SbN9De7B –Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 20, 2025

But anyway. All this to say that Bolduc doesn't seem to be at 100% at the moment… and we must point out a funny answer from Martin St-Louis this morning. At the end of his press briefing, the coach was asked about the fact that the young forward was, by necessity, penalized in terms of playing time at equal strength.

The driver's response, how can Bolduc be so effective despite less five-on-five playing time? Playing the game that's in front of him. It may seem like a trite answer. But Bolduc, who plays less at even strength, hasn't seen his coach defend him, as he sometimes does in front of the media with certain players. St-Louis hasn't made excuses for his player, and it's not like him to do so. But if a guy's playing hurt, a coach can go easy on him in front of the media, and that didn't happen this morning. Bolduc played the last game with Joe Veleno and Owen Beck, who hadn't played in the NHL yet this season, and his playing time at even strength was cut.

Is it fair to ask what's going on?

'Overtime'

– Interesting.

didn

‘t waste any time: it just announced several of its contract decisions, on the eve of the players' end-of-season reviews (and 48 hours before Luca Saputo and Marco Donadel's). 1. Luca Petrasso, Matty Longstaff and Brandan Craig have had their options picked up. .. https://t.co/Pddl07g2IB –Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2025

– Wow.

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. https://t.co/w05UVipDZM – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 20, 2025

– News from the Rocket. As for Josiah Didier, he's day to day.

Forward Riley Kidney and defenseman Darick Louis-Jean have been recalled from the Trois-Rivières Lions . – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) October 20, 2025

– Deserved.

Two more years for Maciocia and Maashttps://t.co/KAZNPI7q9k– RDS (@RDSca) October 20, 2025

–