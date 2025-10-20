Martin St-Louis defends Samuel Montembeault

The #1 goaltending debate has returned to Montreal. Last season, when Jakub Dobes arrived on the Canadiens' entourage during the holiday season and broke everything up, many wanted to see him get the #1 job. It's the same thing at the start of 2025-2026: Dobes' performance and Samuel Montembeault's difficulties have Montreal talking. And that's normal. It's just as normal, however, that Martin St-Louis doesn't want to get involved publicly. This morning, he said he was comfortable with his two goalkeepers. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1W48EEn-Dus
But with Jacob Fowler pushing forward, it's clear that the Canadiens also want answers about the true potential of Jakub Dobes, in whom we have a lot of faith in Montreal. Having answers is important for the club's leaders, who will one day have decisions to make. Goalie controversy? Not in my eyes. A youngster pushing the established veteran in the back to get some playing time? That's how I see it,and it's only fair since both Canadiens goalies are very talented.spacer title='Overtime']- Brad Marchand skates in Boston.
