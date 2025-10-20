“If I were with the Canadiens right now, I’d love to be a part of this adventure.”

The Canadiens are a young, exciting team that just keeps getting better and better, and it's not just Montreal fans and media who are seeing this. Former players also see this rebuilding and say to themselves: “If I were with the team right now, I'd want to be part of this adventure”. At least, that's what Martin Brodeur, the Devils' executive vice-president of hockey operations, said in an interview with TVA Sports,

25 Brodeur never played in Montreal, but being a Québécois, he's obviously always followed the club a bit.Clearly, Brodeur likes what he sees and had nothing but good things to say about the organization and the way the club has been rebuilt.The former goalie also talked about Lane Hutson and the team-friendly contract he's been given. Brodeur was in a similar situation and confessed to having taken less money to continue with the New Jersey Devils. A bit like Lane.

I think that shows the character of the kid. (…) It just says he's a hockey player. He's not in it for the money.

Martin Brodeur

The TVA Sports article also states that Brodeur believes the 48 could have made a lot more money elsewhere, as he did in his heyday. It's a real Kent Hughes masterstroke, then, and Jeff Gorton was keen to point that out too.

