“I was born ready”: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wants to make it to the World Series

Last night, the Blue Jays beat the Mariners. The result? The two teams will face off tonight in Game #7… with the right to face the Dodgers on baseball's biggest stage at stake.

It's going to be quite a show.

We know that Shane Bieber will be on the mound and that all the pitchers (except Trey Yesavage) will be available. We also know that George Kirby will start the game for the Mariners and that Bryan Woo will also be used in the game.

Once again, everyone (except perhaps Logan Gilbert) will be available.

But of course, all eyes will be on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He's the undisputed leader of this club, and it'll be up to him to rise to the occasion and qualify for the World Series.

Asked after yesterday's game if he'd be ready, he was clear: I'm born ready.

“I'm born ready…and I #WANTITALL for the city” – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pic.twitter.com/iuYg3wger6 – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 20, 2025

And clearly, we believe him. After all, whoever scored twice yesterday, has two sure shots and has a point produced is simply unstoppable in the 2025 series.

The proof?

He has the best OPS of the series at 1.532. He has six home runs, a 2025 Series record. Only Aaron Judge and Gavin Lux (in seven and two games) have a better average than Junior at .462. He leads the league with his 12 playoff points.

And did we mention his only two strikeouts or 18 hits?

In the absence of Bo Bichette and Anthony Santander, and with George Springer's recent knee injury, the pressure falls on his shoulders.

It remains to be seen how he'll respond on the sidelines of the very first #7 match of his career.

“My dad always told me, ‘Game 7 – give it all you have.'” Vlad Jr. joined @Ken_Rosenthal to talk about the @BlueJays forcing a Game 7, Trey Yesavage's performance, and more. pic.twitter.com/BumLWFgHi4 – FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2025

This club's defense is incredible.

George Springer is ready for tonight.

At George Springer's locker after Game 6, a reporter asked him how he felt on a scale of one to ten: “That we're going to Game 7? Great! I'll be in there. I'm good.” – Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) October 20, 2025

Trey Yesavage did his job last night.

Trey Yesavage: Youngest MLB pitcher with multiple wins in a single postseason since Noah Syndergaard in 2015 pic.twitter.com/juauwqqxhV – Chris Black (@DownToBlack) October 20, 2025

