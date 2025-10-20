Habs end stay at home with victory

After a heartbreaking loss to the Rangers on Saturday night, the Canadiens had to put their work boots back on against the Buffalo Sabres tonight. A poor game from Samuel Montembeault on Saturday meant he lost his net for tonight's game. Here are the lineups:

Sabres lines vs Canadiens: Benson -Kulich -Thompson Doan – McLeod -Tuch Zucker – Krebs – Quinn Geertsen – Kozak – Dunne Byram – Dahlin Power -Timmins Samuelsson -Metsa* Lyon Ellis Injured: Luukkonen, Greenway, Norris, Kesselring, Bryson Scratched: Jones, Ostlund Malenstyn… – 32 Hockey Updates (@32HockeyUpdates) October 20, 2025

Midway through the first period, Oliver Kapanen, the team's second-highest scorer, completed a superb play by Ivan Demidov.

What a play by Alexandre Carrier, the soccer player.

Zach Benson with a “hey how are ya” through-the-legs drop pass assist to Jiri Kulich who puts it home, Benny might have 65 apples this season pic.twitter.com/p3r2HtxVd0 – Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) October 21, 2025

In the second period, the Canadiens were caught up in shots on goal, and by dint of shooting, the Sabres finally foiled Jakob Dobes.

Early in the third period, Montreal didn't take long to regain the lead.

Well positioned at the mouth, Juraj Slafkovsky completed the fine play of Noah Dobson and Nick Suzuki.

Juraj Slafkovsky gives the Habs a 2-1 lead after a nice pass by Noah Dobson.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/EwqAIzqC4X – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) October 21, 2025

Lane Hutson scores his 1st goal of the season! 3-1 Montreal. #LetsGoSabres v. #GoHabsGo on RDS pic.twitter.com/2gCwuSwOKE – RDS (@RDSca) October 21, 2025

Slaf had been removed from the first line late in the second. A little later in the period, a fine play by Alex Newhook allowed Lane Hutson to score a goal to double the lead.

On the sequence, Joe Veleno picked up his first point in a Habs uniform.

The Sabres closed the gap before the end of the game, but it was too little too late. Final score: 4-2 Montreal, who added a goal in an empty net through Jake Evans. The Canadiens (5-2-0) now head for Western Canada. First stop: Calgary, Wednesday. spacer title='Prolongation'] – Well done.

On Country Night at Bell Centre a wonderful country rendition of O Canada by Brittany Kennell@brittymusic pic.twitter.com/VJUilINTff – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 20, 2025

– He's playing some excellent hockey, yes.

Joe Veleno looking very good in #Habs uniform so far. – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 21, 2025

– Such talent!

Lane Hutson & Ivan Demidov make a 4 on 4 look like a 5 on 3 pic.twitter.com/3ztG4fjG8p– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 21, 2025

– He's excellent.