Habs end stay at home with victory
Raphael Simard
After a heartbreaking loss to the Rangers on Saturday night, the Canadiens had to put their work boots back on against the Buffalo Sabres tonight. A poor game from Samuel Montembeault on Saturday meant he lost his net for tonight's game. Here are the lineups:

Midway through the first period, Oliver Kapanen, the team's second-highest scorer, completed a superb play by Ivan Demidov.

What a play by Alexandre Carrier, the soccer player.

In the second period, the Canadiens were caught up in shots on goal, and by dint of shooting, the Sabres finally foiled Jakob Dobes.

Early in the third period, Montreal didn't take long to regain the lead.

Well positioned at the mouth, Juraj Slafkovsky completed the fine play of Noah Dobson and Nick Suzuki.

Slaf had been removed from the first line late in the second. A little later in the period, a fine play by Alex Newhook allowed Lane Hutson to score a goal to double the lead.

On the sequence, Joe Veleno picked up his first point in a Habs uniform.

The Sabres closed the gap before the end of the game, but it was too little too late. Final score: 4-2 Montreal, who added a goal in an empty net through Jake Evans. The Canadiens (5-2-0) now head for Western Canada. First stop: Calgary, Wednesday. spacer title='Prolongation'] – Well done.

