Evander Kane ate with the FBI director (and still gets criticized)

Evander Kane's reputation is well known: he's (too) often in the news for the wrong reasons, and he doesn't give a damn about anyone's opinion. He's capable of stirring up controversy and we've seen it a few times in the past too.It happened again, that said.This weekend, the Canucks were visiting Washington to take on the Capitals. And Kane took the opportunity to have dinner with FBI Director Kash Patel, who is a close friend of Donald Trump.On X, the news didn't go over well with some supporters in Vancouver.

While millions of Americans were in the streets protesting against Trump's fascist regime, Evander Kane was having dinner with one of the key figures of that regime, disgusting little Kash Patel. Fuck @evanderkane pic.twitter.com/o9JkyMCFLS – SoapVox (@soapvox) October 19, 2025

Donald Trump isn't the most popular guy in Canada – especially since he keeps talking about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state. And to see Kane, who's Canadian and operates in a Canadian market, sitting at the same table as the FBI director – a guy very close to the President of the United States -…some people didn't hesitate to express their thoughts about the Canucks player, as TVA Sports also reported in a text

Evander Kane posting that photo with the Canucks backdrop. He knows exactly what he's doing. What a fkn loser. He doesn't deserve to wear a Canucks jersey. When will he get off my team – . (@lettersfromsoni) October 20, 2025

He's never afraid of controversy. https://t.co/jDojsZhi3I– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2025

It's normal, seeing Kane get criticized like that. Displaying this public relationship with a controversial political figure can really seem like a misalignment with the team's local identification… and we agree that it's still pretty obvious.Reminder: Kane plays in Vancouver and he's from Vancouver too. When you go to lunch with a friend of Donald Trump, who wants to see the Canadiens become the 51st U.S. state… it's bound to provoke negative reactions.Anyways. That's the great Evander Kane… and it looks like I'm not surprised either.He's got a knack for getting himself into trouble. And I wonder what the other guys in the room think in Vancouver…

