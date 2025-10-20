Calling Kevyn Adams for Tage Thompson: “I’ll do it in the morning”

All summer long, we've been saying that the Canadiens needed to improve their center line. Kent Hughes acquired Zachary Bolduc from the Blues to add some offensive punch to the attack, but he hasn't been able to solve this “problem”. Even today, we're still talking about the subject… because on paper, the CH doesn't have 45 high-quality players who can play center. because it's true that, on paper, the Habs don't have 45 top-quality players who can play center. In the Sabres – who will be in Montreal tonight – there's a player who could help at that level. And without doing too much research, you'll guess I'm talking about Tage Thompson… a guy who has two seasons of 44 or more goals (44 and 47) in his last three NHL years. So the debate returned to BPM Sports earlier this afternoon: would you call Kevyn Adams for Tage Thompson? Marco D'Amico would… tomorrow morning:

But as Marco D'Amico mentions, making a deal with the Sabres… that would be more difficult. Especially to acquire a guy like Thompson. The Sabres will be asking for the moon, and Kent Hughes doesn't want to part with a core player to make a big splash on the market. Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, Nick Suzuki, Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson… these guys won't be traded. They're too important to the Canadiens' future, and the Montreal GM knows it, too. The only plausible solution is if the Sabres want prospects and picks in return for the big right-hander. The Habs are counting on guys like Michael Hage, Alexander Zharovsky, Jacob Fowler, David Reinbacher… and they also have the luxury of first-round picks. But then again, Hughes won't empty his bank of prospects and picks to get his hands on a player who can help now. It's not part of his identity, and we know it's not part of his plan either. That said, the idea of adding a Tage Thompson to the lineup… it's appealing. Players of his style (6'6 and 220 pounds who can score) are non-existent in the National League, and we're talking about a guy who would fit in well with the top-6 in Montreal.But it's true that it would be hard for Kent Hughes to dance with the Sabres GM.

