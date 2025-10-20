Brendan Gallagher found it difficult to be criticized because of his contract

Brendan Gallagher had a good 24-25 season, hitting the target 21 times (the Habs' third-highest scorer of the campaign) and proving that he was still useful to the Canadiens on the ice. But this production – let's be honest – was a little unexpected. Many thought he had nothing left to give his club because he was injured more often than not in the 21-22 and 22-23 seasons, and so many people wanted to see his contract bought out. He was being talked about as a guy who was hurting because of his $6.5 million salary, and that hurt him.He told Jean-Nicholas Blanchet (Journal de Montréal) in an interview: “

It can certainly have an impact on a person's morale. Brendan Gallagher, after all, always gave his all on the ice. It's not as if he had any control over the fact that his body was slowing down,and now he was being criticized for his salary in spite of everything. The good news is that the Canadiens' little grinder was able to put the criticism aside and bounce back. He's scored 15 and 21 goals in his last two seasons, and he's no longer the talk of the town.On the contrary, in fact.Today, we all appreciate Gally for what he brings to the rink… but also for what he brings to the room. He's one of the leaders of the club, he sets an example by working hard all the time on the ice, and that has an effect on the rest of the group too. We're even talking about a player who can't be ignored in the line-up at the moment.– Victory tonight. 4-1. What's your

