Blue Jays v. Mariners: nine starting pitchers could throw tonight
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Game #7: what sports fan doesn't like to hear those words?

The Blue Jays will host the Mariners tonight at 8pm. The winner of tonight's game will face the Dodgers in the World Series. Quite a challenge, you say?

The Blue Jays won two World Series titles in the 1990s, but have never returned to baseball's biggest stage since. And the Mariners are the only organization never to have reached the Fall Classic.

For the occasion, George Kirby and Shane Bieber will cross swords.

But because both teams are facing elimination and circumstances permit, managers surely won't be very patient in the event of a slip-up tonight.

Why do I say this? Because seven other starting pitchers are potentially available for this game. Excluding Trey Yesavage and Logan Gilbert, who pitched yesterday.

  • Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, Eric Lauer and Chris Bassitt
  • Mariners: Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo and Bryan Woo

It could be intense, if the game is close.

I don't think all seven will be used, obviously. But the Mariners and Tigers recently reminded us that there is such a thing as a 15-inning game with six starting pitchers throwing.

The Mariners have experience of such a game, should it ever happen again.

In the case of Bassitt and Woo, they are starters who are used in relief in the playoffs due to injuries. But we know that a starter pitching in relief wouldn't be around for six innings either.

Managers will be going all out to win tonight, and getting a starter to pitch is a real possibility – especially for the Blue Jays, who have an ordinary, slightly overused bullpen.

Note that the World Series starts on Friday (either in Toronto or Los Angeles) and that a starter who pitches one inning today could still pitch on Friday, if need be. So yes, everything is on the table.

