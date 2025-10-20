Blue Jays v. Mariners: nine starting pitchers could throw tonight

Game #7: what sports fan doesn't like to hear those words?

The Blue Jays will host the Mariners tonight at 8pm. The winner of tonight's game will face the Dodgers in the World Series. Quite a challenge, you say?

The Blue Jays won two World Series titles in the 1990s, but have never returned to baseball's biggest stage since. And the Mariners are the only organization never to have reached the Fall Classic.

For the occasion, George Kirby and Shane Bieber will cross swords.

Game seven pitching matchup: George Kirby vs. Shane Bieber pic.twitter.com/pgQF2norNK – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 20, 2025

But because both teams are facing elimination and circumstances permit, managers surely won't be very patient in the event of a slip-up tonight.

Why do I say this? Because seven other starting pitchers are potentially available for this game. Excluding Trey Yesavage and Logan Gilbert, who pitched yesterday.

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman, Max Scherzer, Eric Lauer and Chris Bassitt

Mariners: Bryce Miller, Luis Castillo and Bryan Woo

It could be intense, if the game is close.

I don't think all seven will be used, obviously. But the Mariners and Tigers recently reminded us that there is such a thing as a 15-inning game with six starting pitchers throwing.

The Mariners have experience of such a game, should it ever happen again.

In the case of Bassitt and Woo, they are starters who are used in relief in the playoffs due to injuries. But we know that a starter pitching in relief wouldn't be around for six innings either.

Kevin Gausman and Max Scherzer will both be available out of the bullpen tomorrow for the Blue Jays. Their last relief appearances BOTH came in Game 5 of the 2021 NLDS, when Gausman pitched for the Giants and Scherzer earned the save for the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/5KtAb7RLtj – Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 20, 2025

Managers will be going all out to win tonight, and getting a starter to pitch is a real possibility – especially for the Blue Jays, who have an ordinary, slightly overused bullpen.

Note that the World Series starts on Friday (either in Toronto or Los Angeles) and that a starter who pitches one inning today could still pitch on Friday, if need be. So yes, everything is on the table.

PMLB

Read more about Vladdy.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the Jays' $500 million man, is proving his value in October. Column: https://t.co/weeGOkfgrt – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 20, 2025

He inspires his teammates.

The Blue Jays got a much needed spark last night with George Springer in their lineup.@BlueJays | #WANTITALL

https://t.co/fGPbvbjGlC pic.twitter.com/CdalaVdcho – MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) October 20, 2025

Mets owner donates $1 million to New York teachers.

Mets owner Steve Cohen donates over $1M to NYC teachers following Post report https://t.co/1yVSEoJOUt pic.twitter.com/LOvvj3d3Wb – New York Post (@nypost) October 18, 2025

Jose Berrios' season is over.

Jose Berríos has resumed throwing but his 2025 season is done per mgr John Schneider – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 20, 2025

Bo Bichette makes progress.

Bo Bichette (knee) has been making “significant progress” behind the scenes lately per mgr John Schneider. – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 20, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.