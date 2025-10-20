Big decision by the Alouettes with their staff

The Montreal Alouettes have announced an important decision for the stability of their organization: two-year contract extensions have been granted to two key figures in their football structure.

Danny Maciocia, Senior Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager of the team, and Jason Maas, Head Coach, will continue their journey with the Alouettes for several more seasons. With this extension, Maciocia will remain in post until the end of the 2029 season, while Maas' contract will extend until the 2028 campaign. The announcement reflects the organization's confidence in both men to lead the team to long-term success. Danny Maciocia returned to the Alouettes' entourage in January 2020 when he was named general manager. Since his return, he has worked to build a competitive and structured team. One of the highlights of his tenure was the appointment of Jason Maas as head coach in December 2022. This choice was not insignificant, as the two men share a professional relationship that goes back more than twenty years. In 2002, Maciocia was Edmonton's offensive coordinator, while Jason Maas was their quarterback. This long-standing complicity between the two executives seems to be paying off, and the Montreal organization hopes to build on this continuity to consolidate its recent successes and aim for the highest heights in the Canadian Football League. By securing the presence of Maciocia and Maas for several seasons, the Alouettes are banking on stability and long-term vision. The duo have demonstrated that they can lead the team with rigor, experience and consistency. Fans can expect this continuity at the top to translate into solid performances on the field and a winning culture firmly rooted in Montreal.

This content was created with the help of AI.